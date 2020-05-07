Dickinson College to rename building, campus gateway for former slaves

Dickinson College announced Thursday it would rename a residence hall and a campus gateway after former slaves who were longtime employees and friends of the college.
According to a news release from the college, the Board of Trustees this month unanimously approved the changes recommended in the Dickinson & Slavery report issued in 2019 from the House Divided Project.
The report explored the college's complex ties to slavery. An ad hoc committee on renaming was formed in December after the report was endorsed by the president’s Commission on Inclusivity in October. The committee was charged with finalizing proposals for building renaming and other possible revision to names of scholarships, endowed chairs, lectureships and other honorifics.
The name changes reflect two of the recommendations made in the committee’s statement issued in February.
Cooper Hall, a residence hall currently named for Thomas Cooper, a slaveholder who taught briefly at the college, will be renamed Spradley-Young Hall to honor Henry Spradley and Robert Young. Formerly enslaved, the two men were longtime college employees who helped integrate the campus in the 19th century.
Spradley was so beloved by the college community that the school closed for a day in his honor when he died in 1897.
East College Gate, located on North West Street, will be renamed Pinkney Family Gate, honoring both Carrie and Noah Pinkney, who were popular African-American food sellers on campus for decades in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
In her announcement to the Dickinson College community, college President Margee Ensign noted that Pinkney is the only formerly enslaved person recognized on campus. However, a plaque near the gate that will soon bear his name does not mention his wife.
“These changes are the first important steps toward more accurately reflecting the history of Dickinson and those who have contributed to it,” Ensign said in the news release. “In true Dickinson spirit, this became an all-campus effort, with the community having an opportunity to weigh in on the research gathered as well as plans for the path forward.”
The college will hold renaming ceremonies in the next academic year and invite the descendants of the facilities’ namesakes.
Matthew Pinsker, director of the House Divided Project and lead researcher of the Dickinson & Slavery initiative, said he was proud of the work done by 10 student interns on the Dickinson & Slavery initiative over the past three years that made the renaming a reality. Several classes also contributed to the project.
“This has truly been the most rewarding student-faculty collaboration I have ever experienced,” Pinsker said.
Many of those student interns are now graduates Sarah Aillon, Amanda Donoghue, Sarah Goldberg, Frank Kline, Rachel Morgan, Rebecca Stout, Naji Thompson and Sam Weisman. Interns Dana Marecheau and Cooper Wingert are members of the class of 2020.
In her announcement to the campus, Ensign said the college’s work on the issue is just getting started and the remaining two recommendations from the renaming committee show a path forward.
First, the House Divided project will be instrumental in developing a series of new wayside markers around campus to tell stories of the college’s ties to both slavery and anti-slavery. The project will also develop content for the college website and for educational panels to be placed in the buildings to explain the name changes.
“But most important, we will continue to find ways to bring people from the area to our studio to see the Dickinson & Slavery exhibit,” Pinsker said.
The committee’s second recommendation called on the President’s office to consider future name changes to the remaining nine residence halls, formerly known as “The Quads,” which were named in 1991 and to Montgomery House, the home of the theater and dance department.
Montgomery House is a leading candidate for renaming, Pinsker said. The structure was named in 1950 for John Montgomery, a founding trustee of the college and a Revolutionary-era political figure who was also one of the largest slaveholders in Carlisle.
“I also expect that Armstrong Hall will be renamed, and there are at least two or three other residence halls that could be renamed as well - not because of any ties to slavery, but just for the sake of achieving greater diversity in our historic commemoration,” Pinsker said.
In its statement, the renaming committee made it clear that the recommendations are not intended to condemn anyone or to judge people in the past by today’s standards. Rather, it points out that naming buildings suggests a representation of the college’s values.
The statement also pointed out that large sections of the college community have been ignored in historic commemoration.
“Our college has provided plenty of tributes for former graduates, faculty, trustees and college presidents, but has done precious little to remember college staff. We want to encourage the Board of Trustees to begin rectifying this omission,” the statement said.
