Dickinson College to rename building, campus gateway for former slaves

Spradley was so beloved by the college community that the school closed for a day in his honor when he died in 1897.

East College Gate, located on North West Street, will be renamed Pinkney Family Gate, honoring both Carrie and Noah Pinkney, who were popular African-American food sellers on campus for decades in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

In her announcement to the Dickinson College community, college President Margee Ensign noted that Pinkney is the only formerly enslaved person recognized on campus. However, a plaque near the gate that will soon bear his name does not mention his wife.

“These changes are the first important steps toward more accurately reflecting the history of Dickinson and those who have contributed to it,” Ensign said in the news release. “In true Dickinson spirit, this became an all-campus effort, with the community having an opportunity to weigh in on the research gathered as well as plans for the path forward.”

The college will hold renaming ceremonies in the next academic year and invite the descendants of the facilities’ namesakes.