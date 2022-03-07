Dickinson College to host 'Northside Ride' community bike event in Carlisle

Dickinson College will host a community bike event through Carlisle the first Saturday of April.

"The Northside Ride" will take place April 2 with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. and bicycles departing New Life Community Church on East North Street at 10:15 a.m. The event will take riders on a trek of 3.8 miles with waypoints scheduled for YWCA Carlisle, Project SHARE and Hope Station. Each partner will offer bike-related activities or demonstrations.

The event will also help connect residents to community organizations and encourage bicycle safety. There will be free helmets, bike lights and bike locks provided to participants. All participants must sign a waiver and those younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult for the ride.

The event will also feature minor bike repairs and a free pancake breakfast at the start, as well as an ice cream social at the end. The ride and its associated events are all free to the public, and a rain date is scheduled for April 9.

The event is sponsored by Dickinson's Center for Sustainability Education and Center for Civic Learning and Action. For more information, visit Dickinson's website at www.dickinson.edu/NorthSideRide.

