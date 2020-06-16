Dickinson College to hold in-person classes in fall, have remote final exams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dickinson College is joining many other institutions of higher education and reopening its campus in the fall for in-person instruction.

The college announced its plans Tuesday, saying that its fall semester will begin on Aug. 17 and continue through Nov. 20. Remote final exams will be held after the Thanksgiving break, and fall break will be eliminated from the academic calendar.

Though the college will reopen, officials said they will work with students who are unable to return to campus due to travel restrictions or underlying health concerns.

The college also said it is preparing to move to remote instruction at any time during the fall semester if there is a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While students are on campus, however, the college will monitor the health of students with testing and contact tracing, allow for isolation for those who have the coronavirus, and expand cleaning protocols. Face coverings and social distancing will be required on campus.

“Our framework for fall was shaped by our guiding principles of protecting the health and safety of our entire community, while still providing a rigorous Dickinson education,” college President Margee Ensign said.