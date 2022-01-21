Dickinson College tears down abandoned farmhouse

Drivers on Route 11 by Dickinson College Tuesday might have noticed the presence of a backhoe and the absence of a farmhouse during their morning commute.

According to Craig Layne, Associate Director of Media Relations at Dickinson College, the house was acquired by Dickinson in 1989 and was razed this week due to safety concerns.

“The vacant house near Ritner Highway and College Ridge Drive had been damaged by fire, break-ins and vandalism,” Layne said.

Carlisle resident Pat Midgley drove by the building’s demolition behind Dickinson’s baseball field and stopped to take a few photos.

“There appears to be a lot of people in the Carlisle community that were wanting Dickinson to remodel this property and use it for physical education offices,” Midgley said in an email.

However, according to Layne, Dickinson was unable to determine a use for the building that would support the mission of the college. Additionally, the institution was not able to prioritize the funding that would have been needed to remodel the house, leading Dickinson to make what Layne referred to as the “difficult decision” to tear it down.

“Dickinson plans to leave the area formerly occupied by the house as green space,” Layne said.

Due to the historic nature of much of the Carlisle borough, there are a variety of requirements and ordinances that could come into play in the destruction of a building.

Jared Woolston, Director of Sustainable Community and Economic Planning of the Carlisle borough, said that the borough reviewed the property and the only code that needed to be applied was a demolition permit. Additionally, a notice was sent everywhere within 200 feet of the property to inform those nearby that it would be torn down.

Layne said Dickinson followed the borough's instructions required for the farmhouse's demolition.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

