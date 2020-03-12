Dickinson College suspends study abroad program, will make decision on classes next week

Dickinson College on Thursday announced it will make a decision early next week regarding how or where classes will take place the rest of the semester, but it did move ahead with suspending all study abroad programs.
College President Margee Ensign said in a letter to the college community that the situation is changing daily and they are developing contingencies as they try to make sure students are able to complete their semester on time.
"If we need to go to online classes for the remaining part of the semester, that will be an adjustment for our students and our faculty," Ensign wrote in the letter. "However, our faculty are world class, and I am confident they will be able to innovate and provide a strong educational experience. We will make a decision about this and inform you early next week."
The college has an extra week to decide after it made the decision recently to extend spring break through March 21.
Though the college is still working on what will happen with classes on the Carlisle campus, it did decide to suspend all Dickinson study abroad programs for the rest of the semester in light of Wednesday's travel ban announcements.
The Centers for Disease Control issued a Level 3 avoid non-essential travel notice for the Schengen area of Europe, which encompasses 26 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. President Donald Trump Wednesday also imposed a 30-day ban on travel from non-U.S. citizens of those countries.
Because of both announcements, Dickinson said it is asking all students currently abroad to depart by March 21 at the latest. Students who are not U.S. citizens and those worried about the additional screening are urged to return before 11:59 p.m. Friday, which is when the ban will take effect.
The college noted that students returning from Germany, France or Spain will have to be self-quarantined at home for 14 days.
The college also announced Thursday it is temporarily suspended access to the Kline Fitness Center and the library with card access required.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason