Dickinson College suspends study abroad program, will make decision on classes next week

Dickinson College on Thursday announced it will make a decision early next week regarding how or where classes will take place the rest of the semester, but it did move ahead with suspending all study abroad programs.

College President Margee Ensign said in a letter to the college community that the situation is changing daily and they are developing contingencies as they try to make sure students are able to complete their semester on time.

"If we need to go to online classes for the remaining part of the semester, that will be an adjustment for our students and our faculty," Ensign wrote in the letter. "However, our faculty are world class, and I am confident they will be able to innovate and provide a strong educational experience. We will make a decision about this and inform you early next week."

The college has an extra week to decide after it made the decision recently to extend spring break through March 21.

Though the college is still working on what will happen with classes on the Carlisle campus, it did decide to suspend all Dickinson study abroad programs for the rest of the semester in light of Wednesday's travel ban announcements.