Dickinson College representative asks Carlisle Borough Council to acknowledge area's Indigenous people, issue apology for Indian school

DePaul said an apology has to be done sensitively and grow out of a genuine interest and understanding of history. Unlike apologies over treaties, an apology concerning the Indian school touches on the living experiential memory of some members of the tribe.

“Many people think of Indian boarding schools as kind of ancient history or colonial history, but we still have elders in our council today that attended — forcibly attended — Indian boarding schools,” he said. “It can be emotionally cathartic to some people in some circumstances. It can still really inspire some traumatic memories.”

When DelMain made the request at the February borough council workshop meeting, a resident countered by asking the borough council if it would add a moment of silence for “settlers on the frontier that were slaughtered by the Indigenous people” for historical accuracy.

DelMain said such a response echoes the “All Lives Matter” response to the “Black Lives Matter” movement and is indicative of why the borough should take action.

She empathizes with the logic that says a land acknowledgment isn’t under the purview of borough government, but said that racism was first institutionalized through such power structures in the past so that is where anti-racism needs to begin to be institutionalized.