Dickinson College plans events to mark the renaming of a residence hall and campus gateway

In May 2020, Dickinson College announced it would rename a residence hall and a campus gateway in honor of formerly enslaved people who were longtime employees and friends of the college.

The descendants of those being honored and the campus community will see the residence hall and gateway officially renamed in a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday outside East College, 50 N. West St. in Carlisle.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in Weiss Center for the Arts, 240 W. High St.

Cooper Hall, a residence hall named for a scientist who taught briefly at the college before becoming a pro-slavery leader in South Carolina, is being renamed Spradley-Young Hall. The change honors Henry Spradley and Robert Young, two formerly enslaved men and longtime college employees who helped integrate the Dickinson campus in the 19th century.

Spradley was so beloved by the college community that the school closed for a day in his honor when he died in 1897.

East College Gate will be renamed Pinkney Gate, honoring Carrie and Noah Pinkney, who were popular African American food sellers on campus for decades in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Dozens of descendants of the facilities’ new namesakes and other 19th century Black Dickinson employees are expected to attend the renaming ceremonies, according to a news release from Dickinson College announcing the event. They will be traveling from as far away as California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada and South Carolina.

The name changes were recommended to the Board of Trustees in the Dickinson & Slavery report issued in 2019 from the House Divided project. The report came out of a multiyear research project that explored the college's complex ties to slavery.

After the report was endorsed by the president's Commission on Inclusivity in October 2019, an ad hoc committee on renaming was formed and charged with finalizing proposals for building renaming and other possible revisions to names of scholarships, endowed chairs, lectureships and other honorifics.

Moving forward, the college will explore other potential name changes for additional buildings with considerations related to recognizing more diverse historic contributions to the school and nation.

“This is an important step toward more accurately reflecting the history of the college and embracing the people who have contributed to it,” said Dickinson interim President John E. Jones III in the news release. “This effort involved input from people across the campus and is a testament to the thoughtfulness of our students, faculty and staff and the leadership and vision of the House Divided Project.”

“When we started the Dickinson & Slavery initiative, we wanted to get the community talking about the college’s ties to both slavery and the anti-slavery movement,” said Professor of History Matthew Pinsker, director of the House Divided Project and lead researcher of the Dickinson & Slavery initiative. “In addition to publishing the report, we’ve opened a museum exhibit and created a self-guided campus walking tour to share this important history with our broader community.”

The museum exhibit will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. at the House Divided studio, 61 N. West St., following the ceremonies. Student interns will also lead walking tours around the new Dickinson & Slavery wayside markers installed on campus last spring.

Prize-winning military historian and 1983 Dickinson graduate Eric Wittenberg will deliver the second annual J. Howard Wert keynote address at 7 p.m. that evening in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium, 360 W. Louther St.

Wittenberg, who is the author of 22 books on the Civil War, will speak from the lectern that was on the speaker’s platform during Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address in November 1863. In his speech, Wittenberg will explore enduring myths about the Battle of Gettysburg.

The event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 6 p.m. for those who would like to view the lectern and artifacts from the Gettysburg battlefield. A book signing will follow the conclusion of the lecture.

