Dickinson College names its first Chief Diversity Officer

Dickinson College named Tony Boston as its new vice president and Chief Diversity Officer.

Boston, who previously served at Reed College in Oregon as the interim dean for institutional diversity and chief diversity, begins his new role Oct. 24, the college said in a news release Tuesday.

College officials said Boston will work closely with Dickinson College President John E. Jones' senior leadership team and focus on Dickinson's Inclusivity Strategic plan, which outlines a path to achieve the college's priority to institutionalize inclusivity.

"This is a position we have needed for some time," Jones said. "While much good work is being done on campus in this area, we need to structure and unify our efforts so that we can have a greater impact. I am eager to welcome Tony and believe he is the right person to strengthen our diversity efforts and effectively move us forward as an institution where the values of inclusivity and equity are embedded in our community."

"I look forward to partnering with all Dickinsonians to build and sustain a campus that engages with difference, prioritizes inclusion and is willing to examine and dismantle barriers to equitable access," Boston said. "I was attracted to Dickinson because of the demonstrated commitment to academic rigor, self-reflection, critical inquiry and, equally important, its commitment to change. These elements are not only essential for advancing the educational mission of the college but are prerequisite for driving cultural change."

During his time at Reed, Bostin worked with a variety of aspects, including admission, financial aid, student life and academic affairs, to "embed equity-minded practices," the college said in its news release.

"Tony is a transformational leader," Reed College President Audrey Bilger said. "He has an impressive breadth of experience in guiding discussions and actions to enhance institutional inclusivity and equity. Tony knows how to move from aspiration to reality. I am confident that he will be an outstanding member of the Dickinson community."

Before working for Reed College, Boston held the position of senior associate dean and special advisor to the president at Pamona College in California. His 14-year tenure there incorporated a variety of other positions, including associate professor of physical education, associate dean of the college for research administration, deputy Title IX coordinator and diversity officer.