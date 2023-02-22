With the help of a three-year grant, Dickinson College will launch the Center for the Futures of Native Peoples and a program dedicated to Native American and Indigenous studies, the college announced this week.

The $800,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation, a New York-based not-for-profit corporation, supports programs that advance the national conversation of Indigenous boarding school experiences, and the local center will focus on the history of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

“Carlisle is a major site of memory for Indigenous people — Native Americans, especially,” said Darren Lone Fight, an Indigenous scholar and interim director of the new center.

Dickinson College said Lone Fight initiated the planning for the new center when he joined the faculty in 2020. He will be the founding director and is the center interim director at his own request, according to the college. The college said it is beginning a national search for a permanent full-time director, and the center will also be staffed with an assistant and rotating post-doctoral appointee.

Though the center’s location has yet to be determined, it will be affiliated with a number of departments and faculty offering Native American and Indigenous Studies courses and programming.

As the center delves into the issues of the past, present and future, the college said it will also include an advisory council representing different nations to assist faculty on courses and lessons. The center will also host campus events and symposia on Indigenous issues and include residencies and lectures by Native American and Indigenous scholars.

The college said it also plans to establish a major in Native American and Indigenous Studies.

“The creation of the center and enhancement of our curriculum in Native American studies will enrich our academic program, address the college’s legacy regarding the Carlisle Indian School and place Dickinson in the heart of national discussions on Native American futures,” said Neil Weissman, provost and dean of the college, who co-wrote the grant application with Lone Fight.

“Dickinson has such a close and complicated history with the Carlisle Indian School,” said Lone Fight, who is also an assistant professor of American studies and enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes (Mandan, Hidatsa and Sahnish Nation) and a citizen of Muscogee Nation. “This is an opportunity for Dickinson to turn boldly toward its history and continue the hard work of reconciling with that past, as well as an opportunity for our students and faculty to expand on their voiced interests in Native American and Indigenous studies and make more robust our connections with Indigenous peoples.”

Dickinson in 2013 launched the Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center, which focused on records of the local boarding school that was in operation from 1879 to 1918.

