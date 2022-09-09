Dickinson College holds Patriot Day observance to honor 9/11 victims 21 years later

The morning dew still clung to the grass as Dickinson College students, staff and community members alike gathered at the flag pole outside the Old West building Friday.

It was there the college held a Patriot Day observance to honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks 21 years ago. The event was organized by Dickinson's Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC), whose color guard raised Old Glory and stood for a moment of silence.

The ceremony included the playing of "Taps," and featured music major Nora Wadsworth, who sang "Amazing Grace." Dickinson President John Jones III and his wife, Beth Jones, laid a wreath at the flag pole and Colonel Edward Franklin, Carlisle Barracks Installation Chaplain, closed the event in prayer.

Lt. Col. Kevin Krupski, a professor of military science at Dickinson, said this was the third ceremony he's participated in, and that while the setup remained the same, this year's observance saw increased participation as the campus emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that's valuable because the event goes beyond remembrance to focus on "uniting us all together."

"I would say as the years go on, the memories tend to fade and so to keep that memory alive is really important as we think about the current Dickinson students, the current cadets here at Dickinson ... this is the first generation that was born after 9/11," he said. "They may have parents [or] grandparents that can tell them that story, but to keep that memory alive and what that means for our country, and what it means for them as citizens of this republic is extremely important."

Luke Sternick, Cadet Batallion Commander for the Blue Mountain Battalion, another name for the ROTC program, grew up near Shanksville, close to where hijacked Flight 93 crashed on Sept. 11, 2001. He said that throughout school he recalls taking field trips to that site, and reiterated the importance Krupski's message.

"From one generation to another, it's important that we never forget those who we lost," Sternick said.