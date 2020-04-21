Dickinson College Farm will continue to produce for college, nonprofits during pandemic

Dickinson College Farm is working hard to make sure the food it grows is not lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jenn Halpin, director of the farm, said the farm creates a crop plan that’s based on what can be used in the dining hall. That results in a harvest heavily tilted toward fall crops that will be available when the college is back in session.
“We do grow in the summer for the dining hall, but have learned over the years that the two camps of youth that come to Carlisle to use Dickinson’s facilities aren’t big fans of vegetables,” she said.
As of Monday, no decision had been made as to whether the camps would be held at Dickinson this summer.
The dining hall is one of three main outlets for the farm’s bounty. The farm also sells fresh vegetables alongside its brick oven pizza at Farmers On The Square each week and provides fresh vegetables to about 135 families in the Dickinson College community through its Campus Supported Agriculture program.
Even so, the farm has built connections over the years that will make sure that any surplus it has goes to those in need.
Typically in late summer when the harvest is coming in, workers at Dickinson College Farm will harvest and deliver food to Project SHARE. On rare occasions, the harvest time at the farm coincides with the gleaning schedule for Project SHARE, which brings volunteers out to the farm to pick produce to give to the food bank’s clients.
The farm also works with the South Central Gleaning Project, which sends a volunteer to pick up donations, Halpin said.
The farm doesn’t have a lot of inventory now because it's not yet into the production season. Still, when it heard Project SHARE was having trouble finding produce, it donated 400 pounds of cabbage.
“That kind of wiped out our bulk surplus,” Halpin said.
Last year, the farm donated just under 6,000 pounds of fresh produce to Project SHARE and around 1,700 pounds to the South Central Gleaning Project.
Right now, the farm is working with “a skeleton crew,” Halpin said, but it has received permission to go ahead with summer staffing. That will bring five students back to Carlisle to work full time. Four apprentices will arrive in mid-May.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.