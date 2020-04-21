Dickinson College Farm will continue to produce for college, nonprofits during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dickinson College Farm is working hard to make sure the food it grows is not lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenn Halpin, director of the farm, said the farm creates a crop plan that’s based on what can be used in the dining hall. That results in a harvest heavily tilted toward fall crops that will be available when the college is back in session.

“We do grow in the summer for the dining hall, but have learned over the years that the two camps of youth that come to Carlisle to use Dickinson’s facilities aren’t big fans of vegetables,” she said.

As of Monday, no decision had been made as to whether the camps would be held at Dickinson this summer.

The dining hall is one of three main outlets for the farm’s bounty. The farm also sells fresh vegetables alongside its brick oven pizza at Farmers On The Square each week and provides fresh vegetables to about 135 families in the Dickinson College community through its Campus Supported Agriculture program.

Even so, the farm has built connections over the years that will make sure that any surplus it has goes to those in need.