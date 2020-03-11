Dickinson College extends spring break over virus concerns; suspends large, on-campus events

Dickinson College on Tuesday announced it is extending its spring break from the end of this week to March 21 and is suspending events with more than 25 people over the recent spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The college is still working on details, but officials said in a campus update online that the decision was due to the "rapidly changing situation and spread of COVID-19 in the United States." The college said in the update it wanted an additional week for campus planning, which could include a decision to suspend in-person classes for a longer duration.

No students will be allowed to return to campus until March 21 unless they successfully petition the college to do so, according to officials.

The decision to extend spring break will also affect a number of college-sponsored and other events that were to take place on the campus.

Dickinson College said it is still considering what to do about home athletic events, but other events, such as lectures, that were scheduled for the week of March 16 have been canceled.