Carlisle may see more bicyclists than usual come April 1 as Dickinson's annual Northside Ride pedals through town.

Bicyclists of all ages will follow a 3.8 mile route with waypoints that include the YWCA of Carlisle & Cumberland County, Project SHARE and the Carlisle Tool Library. Educational stops will provide bike-safety related activities, demonstrations and information about assets in the community.

Registration, free minor bike repairs and a pancake breakfast at New Life Community Church at 64 E. North St. at 9 a.m. will kick off the event with the ride starting at 10:15 a.m. Riders will end the journey at Hope Station at 149 W. Penn St. for an ice cream social around 12:15 p.m.

The event and its associated activities are free and open to the public. Free helmets, bike lights and locks will be provided to participants.

In addition to allowing residents to connect with each other, the Northside Ride encourages bicycle safety and promotes bicycling as a sustainable form of transportation.

Other wheels, like scooters, skates and blades, are also welcome at the event.

All participants will be required to sign a waiver and riders under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

A rain date is scheduled for April 15 and further information is available at Dickinson's website.