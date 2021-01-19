Dickinson College adjusts its spring opening plans; students can start returning to Carlisle on Jan. 20

Based on recommendations from the state's departments of health and education and the high positivity rate in Cumberland County, Dickinson College recently announced adjustments in its spring 2021 reopening plan.
According to a message from President Margee Ensign posted on Jan. 7, classes will begin on Jan. 25 as scheduled, but will be offered remotely for the first two weeks of the semester.
The college had previously announced a plan to bring back freshmen and sophomores in January. They will then leave during spring break to finish their classes remotely.
Juniors and seniors will then reside and attend classes on campus after spring break, paving the way for a possible graduation ceremony for the seniors.
Students with extenuating circumstances may be permitted to stay on campus for the entire semester.
Students who plan to return to campus for those seven weeks will still move in at their scheduled time between Jan. 20 and 24 as will students employed by residence life, international students and students who were on campus in the fall.
In a change from the previously announced plan, the move-in date for students who planned to return in January and stay on campus through May has been delayed to Feb. 5-7. Only one helper will be permitted to help a student move in.
Students returning to campus will be required to wear face covering, practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly.
According to the college website, the number of students in each living space will be limited to allow for a lower housing density. Upon arrival, students will follow a "stay at home" routine for about one week after their arrival on campus during which they can take care of tasks on campus and spend time outdoors, but are asked to order any groceries or other necessities online for delivery by the college's safety shuttle.
Dickinson will also monitor students for potential outbreaks of COVID-19. Students must complete a test before coming to campus. They will also be tested upon arrival and twice a week while on campus.
Students have also been advised that they are required to download the COVID Alert PA app and must fill out a symptom tracker daily. Flu shots are also required.
Special housing will be available for students who do test positive and someone on campus has been designated to conduct contact tracing.
