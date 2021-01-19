Dickinson College adjusts its spring opening plans; students can start returning to Carlisle on Jan. 20

Based on recommendations from the state's departments of health and education and the high positivity rate in Cumberland County, Dickinson College recently announced adjustments in its spring 2021 reopening plan.

According to a message from President Margee Ensign posted on Jan. 7, classes will begin on Jan. 25 as scheduled, but will be offered remotely for the first two weeks of the semester.

The college had previously announced a plan to bring back freshmen and sophomores in January. They will then leave during spring break to finish their classes remotely.

Juniors and seniors will then reside and attend classes on campus after spring break, paving the way for a possible graduation ceremony for the seniors.

Students with extenuating circumstances may be permitted to stay on campus for the entire semester.

Students who plan to return to campus for those seven weeks will still move in at their scheduled time between Jan. 20 and 24 as will students employed by residence life, international students and students who were on campus in the fall.

