Diaper drive to be held Sunday in honor of Robin Scaer

Friends and colleagues of former YWCA Carlisle director Robin Scaer will honor her Sunday with a diaper drive.

The drive, organized by the Still Left Out in America podcast hosted by Pat LaMarche, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. People are asked to bring disposable or nondisposable diapers to the Square in Carlisle. The diaper donations will then be shared among YWCA, the Salvation Army, Community CARES and Safe Harbour.

Scaer, who died Feb. 3 at the age of 52 after battling cancer, served as the head of the YWCA Carlisle for five years prior to her diagnosis.

A Facebook post announcing the event said Scaer's husband told organizers that drives like the diaper drive were among the first types of events she became involved with early in her career.

