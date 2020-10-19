 Skip to main content
Detour begins Monday for Wolf Bridge project in Middlesex Township
Detour begins Monday for Wolf Bridge project in Middlesex Township

Bridge replacement construction continues on Wolfs Bridge Road, Middlesex Township, in this July 2020 photo.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A new detour begins Monday, Oct. 26 for the Wolf Bridge project in Middlesex Township.

The intersection of Wolf Bridge Road and Clemson Drive will be closed to allow for the construction of tie-ins to the new bridge, which will detour residents for three to four weeks. Drivers will need to follow the posted four-mile detour on Clemson Drive, North Middlesex Road and West Middlesex Drive.

Wolf Bridge closed in September 2013 when an annual inspection revealed extensive deterioration. The 192-foot-long steel truss bridge, constructed in 1895, had a 10-ton weight limit and carried an estimated 2,000 vehicles per day over the Conodoguinet Creek. The estimated $3 million construction cost will be funded by federal funds.

The COVID-19 shutdown delayed construction on the bridge by about two months, but the bridge could be open by the end of the year if the weather remains warm enough. Crews would return in the spring to do final paving.

The Wolf Bridge project is part of Cumberland County’s Bridge Capital Improvement Plan that includes more than $30 million of bridge replacement or repair projects on all 28 county-owned bridges.

Photos: Wolf's Bridge Road Bridge Replacement

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

