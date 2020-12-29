Destination Carlisle unveils "S.O.S.: Save Our Smalls" initiative to assist businesses and nonprofits, frontline workers

The timing of the program is essential for small businesses as federal aid, including loans and grants, continues to be held up. Restaurants are also closed under Gov. Tom Wolf’s mitigation orders announced on Dec. 10.

In a news conference Monday, Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health, declined to say for certain whether or not the restrictions would continue past their planned end date on Jan. 4.

“We’ll be having those discussions with the Governor’s office and making our recommendations obviously this week in preparation for January 4,” she said.

On top of closures due to the mitigation orders, businesses are entering into what Gilbert said are the slowest months of the year even in normal times as shoppers stay home due to the weather and deal with post-Christmas financial fallout.

“They’re not out and about in the way they would be in spring, summer or fall,” she said.

The Destination Carlisle website is taking suggestions not only for frontline workers to honor but also for suggestions on businesses that may need assistance.