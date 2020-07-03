Destination Carlisle unveils its 'Summer Bucket List'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Destination Carlisle this week unveiled its "Summer Bucket List: Pandemic Edition."

This year's list follows last year's successful inaugural edition of the bucket list which challenges visitors to the downtown to complete as many of the list's 50 tasks as possible. Participants share photos of the tasks with the hashtag #DCSUMMERBUCKETLIST and mark off the completed tasks on a list available for download at destinationcarlisle.org.

The list is a way Destination Carlisle said people can discover what the downtown has to offer while helping downtown businesses and organizations recover from the shutdown.

"It's even more important this year than it was last year since people are trying to get used to going back out into town and just getting their feet underneath them," said Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, president of Destination Carlisle, at the July 1 workshop meeting of the Carlisle Borough Council.

Tasks range from the Independence Day weekend-appropriate visit to the grave of Revolutionary War hero John Armstrong to parking in the Pomfret Street garage to enjoying a slushie — alcoholic or otherwise — while walking downtown.