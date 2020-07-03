Destination Carlisle unveils its 'Summer Bucket List'

Destination Carlisle this week unveiled its "Summer Bucket List: Pandemic Edition."
This year's list follows last year's successful inaugural edition of the bucket list which challenges visitors to the downtown to complete as many of the list's 50 tasks as possible. Participants share photos of the tasks with the hashtag #DCSUMMERBUCKETLIST and mark off the completed tasks on a list available for download at destinationcarlisle.org.
The list is a way Destination Carlisle said people can discover what the downtown has to offer while helping downtown businesses and organizations recover from the shutdown.
"It's even more important this year than it was last year since people are trying to get used to going back out into town and just getting their feet underneath them," said Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, president of Destination Carlisle, at the July 1 workshop meeting of the Carlisle Borough Council.
Tasks range from the Independence Day weekend-appropriate visit to the grave of Revolutionary War hero John Armstrong to parking in the Pomfret Street garage to enjoying a slushie — alcoholic or otherwise — while walking downtown.
The tasks are socially distant appropriate, but some have clear nods to the pandemic like picking up fabric for a new mask, getting a post-shutdown haircut and participating in virtual events.
"It launched today at noon and we already have people doing it," Gilbert told the borough council at its Wednesday workshop meeting. "We already have photos showing up on our social media."
Those who turn in a completed list to Destination Carlisle will have a chance to win prizes in a random drawing from downtown businesses.
For more information and to download a copy of the list, visit destinationcarlisle.org.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!