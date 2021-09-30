Design meeting planned for proposed Carlisle skate spot

A kick-off design meeting for a proposed skate spot in Carlisle will be held during the regularly scheduled Parks and Recreation Board meeting next week.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin St.
Those interested may also participate in a visit to the site at Fairground Avenue by the railroad tracks prior to the meeting from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
As part of the redevelopment of the former Masland factory site, the owner of the property, Carlisle Auto Industries, conveyed Lot A and Lot D to Carlisle Borough for the purpose of public recreation. The borough also received funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop the lots into park space. Lot D will be a more traditional park, while Lot A will be developed into a skate spot.
The borough contracted with Frederick, Siebert & Associates to design and prepare construction drawings for the skate spot. Representatives from FSA and the borough will be present at the site visit and at the Parks and Recreation Board meeting. Attendees will be able to view designs and layouts and provide input.
Initial public outreach on the skate spot began in late July through Engage Carlisle, the borough’s public engagement platform. More than 130 people responded to a survey to determine what features they wanted to see incorporated into the skate spot.
Several local skateboarders also attended Carlisle Parks and Recreation Board and Carlisle Borough Council meetings to share their thoughts on the project. Members of the Parks and Recreation Board also canvassed the Fairground Avenue neighborhood, receiving input from those living adjacent to the proposed site.
The borough plans to start construction on the parks in March 2022. The parks must be completed by June 30, 2022, due to requirements associated with the grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources that the borough received for the parks.