Design meeting planned for proposed Carlisle skate spot

A kick-off design meeting for a proposed skate spot in Carlisle will be held during the regularly scheduled Parks and Recreation Board meeting next week.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin St.

Those interested may also participate in a visit to the site at Fairground Avenue by the railroad tracks prior to the meeting from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

As part of the redevelopment of the former Masland factory site, the owner of the property, Carlisle Auto Industries, conveyed Lot A and Lot D to Carlisle Borough for the purpose of public recreation. The borough also received funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop the lots into park space. Lot D will be a more traditional park, while Lot A will be developed into a skate spot.

The borough contracted with Frederick, Siebert & Associates to design and prepare construction drawings for the skate spot. Representatives from FSA and the borough will be present at the site visit and at the Parks and Recreation Board meeting. Attendees will be able to view designs and layouts and provide input.