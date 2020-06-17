Department of Health sues Carlisle Events over Spring Carlisle

With attendees already heading to the Carlisle Fairgrounds Wednesday for the delayed Spring Carlisle, the state Department of Health has sued Carlisle Events over holding the car show.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday after correspondence between the two entities regarding the size of the show.
Spring Carlisle, the first of Carlisle Events' shows of the year, usually attracts about 100,000 attendees, as well as thousands of vendors. According to the state Department of Health, that makes the event noncompliant with current green phase restrictions of no events larger than 250 people.
Carlisle Events spokesman Mike Garland said Wednesday they had no comment about the lawsuit as they wait on guidance from legal counsel.
Carlisle Events previously argued that there weren't adequate guidelines regarding outdoor events and that they didn't see a difference between its shows and amusement parks, which are allowed to reopen in the green phase.
However, the Department of Health in its lawsuit said Carlisle Events on June 9 contacted the state Department of Community & Economic Development about a waiver to permit Spring Carlisle to take place, even though it exceeded the 250-person rule. The DCED then informed Carlisle Events it must follow the green phase limit on attendance.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health said it sent a letter to Carlisle Events reminding it of the 250-person limitation and requested the company respond to them by writing by 7 p.m. Tuesday to confirm they will adhere to all orders, including the attendance limitation.
The lawsuit alleges that Carlisle Events did not send the DOH a response, which the department saw as disregarding the health secretary's order.
"Based on the declaration of the secretary of health, Spring Carlisle, if allowed to continue without following the orders of the secretary, creates a high risk of spreading COVID-19 and is a public health threat," the lawsuit said.
The department said in the lawsuit that it has no adequate remedy to address the violation of the secretary's order and it asks for injunctive relief from the court. The department requests that either Carlisle Events complies with the 250-person limitation for the show or awards costs that the court deems appropriate.
Spring Carlisle was delayed twice by Carlisle Events due to COVID-19, and Carlisle Events canceled the in-person auction portion, as well as any indoor aspects of the show.
