Department of Health sues Carlisle Events over Spring Carlisle

On Tuesday, the Department of Health said it sent a letter to Carlisle Events reminding it of the 250-person limitation and requested the company respond to them by writing by 7 p.m. Tuesday to confirm they will adhere to all orders, including the attendance limitation.

The lawsuit alleges that Carlisle Events did not send the DOH a response, which the department saw as disregarding the health secretary's order.

"Based on the declaration of the secretary of health, Spring Carlisle, if allowed to continue without following the orders of the secretary, creates a high risk of spreading COVID-19 and is a public health threat," the lawsuit said.

The department said in the lawsuit that it has no adequate remedy to address the violation of the secretary's order and it asks for injunctive relief from the court. The department requests that either Carlisle Events complies with the 250-person limitation for the show or awards costs that the court deems appropriate.

Spring Carlisle was delayed twice by Carlisle Events due to COVID-19, and Carlisle Events canceled the in-person auction portion, as well as any indoor aspects of the show.

