DEP issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange warning for poor air quality in the Midstate for Friday, Jan. 24.

The warning is based on what are expected to be high levels of fine particulate matter, the DEP said. Under the federal standardized air quality rating system, orange-tier levels indicate air pollutants that are “unhealthy for vulnerable populations.”

Children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions should limit heavy exertion and outdoor activities, the DEP said.

As a result of a departing high pressure zone and inversion of the air layer, “the mixing of air near the surface will be limited, allowing the particles to become trapped near the surface and rise into the Code Orange range,” the DEP announced Thursday.

“Air quality will improve greatly Friday night into Saturday as an approaching storm system from the west will increase the winds and rain chances across the region,” the DEP said.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to restrict certain pollution-producing activities by limiting the use of wood stoves and fireplaces in the overnight hours, setting thermostats to a lower temperature, and carpooling or using public transportation.