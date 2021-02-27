Demolition work on High Street bridge project in Carlisle scheduled for next week

Demolition work at the bridge replacement project on East High Street in Carlisle will disrupt traffic next week.

PennDOT said its contractor is scheduled to begin demolishing the old bridge on Route 74 (High Street) over Letort Spring Run.

The contractor will begin demolishing the existing two-span concrete T-beam bridge beginning Monday. The first part of the week will involve prep work with no impacts to traffic.

Work beginning on Thursday will require intermittent traffic stoppages of up to 10 minutes as beams and sections of concrete slab are loaded onto trailers to be hauled from the site.

There will be periodic lane closures under flagging while hauling vehicles prepare to be loaded with debris from the existing bridge.

Demolition work will take about two weeks to complete.

This work is part of a bridge replacement project that includes the design of the new structure, coordinated utility work, removing the existing 83-year-old two-span concrete T-beam bridge and replacing it with a two-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge under staged construction, installation of erosion and sediment control measures, drainage work, roadway approach construction and new guardrail, signs and pavement markings.