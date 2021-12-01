Deja vu: Carlisle Borough Council recasts votes on rental ordinance

Technical issues prompted Carlisle Borough Council to redo votes on a series of agenda items from its Nov. 9 meeting.

The feed to Zoom and Facebook Live went down early in the Nov. 9 borough council meeting and was unable to be restored. Typically, the borough allows for public comment through the Zoom portion of the meeting.

The borough council continued the meeting, voting on a series of motions ranging from routine approvals for expenditures to a final vote on the much-discussed amendment to the borough's rental housing ordinance.

At Wednesday night's December workshop meeting, the borough council held a second vote on every agenda item that had been approved at its November meeting.

The results were the same the second time around as every item was passed unanimously.

"It is advisable to not only re-vote, but to also allow for public participation before the vote for anyone who wanted to comment during the last meeting but was unable to as a result of the tech failure," said Melissa Bevan Melewsky, media law counsel for PA NewsMedia Association.

Melewsky said the law requires agencies to offer an opportunity for public comment prior to official action. If, as is the case for the borough council, the agency said people could participate virtually and the public relied on that option, the agency should make up the missed opportunity.

The Sunshine Act, though, doesn't address the issue of technical difficulties during livestreamed meetings so Melewsky said it wouldn't be unusual for agencies to take a "better safe than sorry" approach by postponing the meeting or delay the meeting.

That's the approach the borough council took at a meeting a few days later when technology again failed.

The borough council took a break while the feed to Zoom and Facebook Live were restored during the Nov. 15 budget workshop meeting at which the borough's 2022 budget was presented. No decisions were made at that meeting.

