Deary's return to Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce prompts new partnerships, further visions of collaboration

Five years ago, Nicole Deary left her position as the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce Events and Marketing Director to become the Executive Director of Leadership Cumberland, an organization dedicated to developing and promoting leadership skills in the county.

Come Aug. 22, Deary will return to the chamber as its new President and CEO, and she's bringing Leadership Cumberland with her.

The chamber board announced Wednesday that it selected Deary to fill the role left vacant after the chamber's former president, Michelle Crowley, stepped down June 1 to become an independent sales representative for the mid-Atlantic region for Free Spirit Fabrics.

"This role means a great deal to me because primarily it comes full circle," Deary said. "I feel like the chamber really groomed me for working with the community and I got to hone in on my events and marketing skills, and then I got to transfer to Leadership Cumberland and lead that organization to greater success for the last five years, so to return to the chamber in this capacity kind of feels like I’m coming home, so I’m really excited about the opportunity.”

Vision

Deary said her vision for the chamber boils down to one theme: collaboration. She said her priority for the first year is to reconnect with membership as well as establish a relationship with the board that will help them develop a strategic plan moving forward.

She believes hearing from members of the chamber will allow them to identify needs in the community, though Deary already anticipates working on workforce development and overall business growth, as well as incorporating more diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the area.

Deary would also like to work with organizations like the Downtown Carlisle Association and the Cumberland County Area Economic Development Corporation to allow more collaboration between the chamber and Downtown Carlisle.

"I really believe we’re better and stronger together and I look forward to figuring out what those opportunities are and working with other leaders in the community," Deary said.

A Carlisle High School graduate, Deary said her previous experience in Carlisle has defined her future plans for the chamber.

"I think it’s shaped that vision for me because I actively participated in it … Carlisle kind of helped raise me into the person that I am and the wonderful community that I’ve been a part of, that I want to return the favor and serve," she said."

Partnerships

Deary's focus on collaboration also applies to the partnerships the chamber is forming with the West Shore Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Cumberland, something Deary said also came full circle.

The chamber announced Wednesday that Leadership Cumberland will now be facilitated by both the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce as well as the West Shore Chamber of Commerce, allowing both chambers to work together alongside Leadership Cumberland to cultivate Cumberland County’s present and future leaders.

"We’re really excited about that opportunity," Deary said. "Leaving Leadership Cumberland was the only downfall I saw to taking the chamber position because I love it so much ... We think Leadership Cumberland will make both chambers stronger in the ability that we’ll be able to offer more member benefit around professional development and growth, and then Leadership Cumberland becomes stronger because now it’s an active program under two chambers of commerce and will be promoted as such."

As for the circle, Deary said Leadership Cumberland originated about 33 years ago from the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce as Leadership Carlisle. She said the chamber kept it for a year or two before it was passed to United Way before becoming its own entity as Leadership Cumberland. Leadership Cumberland also incorporated the West Shore Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Junior Leadership program two years ago and has been running it since then, Deary added.

"Kind of like me returning to the Carlisle Chamber in a new role, Leadership Cumberland is also returning to the chamber," Deary said.

She added that the organization will continue to be its own separate entity, and emphasized that bringing it back to Carlisle's chamber doesn't mean it will be "Carlisle-centric," but rather Leadership Cumberland will continue to have ties to the whole county, along with West Shore's chamber.

"I think the closer alignment of the Carlisle chamber and the West Shore chamber along with Leadership Cumberland will ensure clarity of fulfilling the needs of the community and each of the respective chambers to focus on developing and building future business leaders for our communities," Kevin Curtis, Vice Chair of the Carlisle Chamber's Board of Directors and Partner at Summit Trail Advisors said. "I think it’s an extremely powerful and strong combination.”

The Carlisle chamber said Deary brings to the table over 18 years of fundraising, marketing, and community leadership experience, gained through her previous work at the chamber, as well as previous positions at Project SHARE and the Shippensburg University Foundation.

"I’m extremely excited about Nicole joining the chamber and the ideas and the energy that she’s going to bring to the chamber for the benefit of chamber members and the community," Curtis said.

"Nicole’s experience paired with her drive and creativity will set the chamber up for success in the near and distant future," said Ashleigh Goss, Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chairperson. "She has fantastic ideas that will build upon the chamber’s strong relationships to assist in the community’s growth as a whole."