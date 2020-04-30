DCA to host virtual First Friday

The Downtown Carlisle Association will host its first virtual First Friday to keep promoting downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though First Friday activities in the summer in Carlisle have occurred only on Friday evenings, virtual aspects of the series will continue through the weekend online at www.LoveCarlisle.com.
The DCA said gift cards, curbside restaurant pick-up, special activities, sales and musical entertainment will be part of May’s First Friday.
Among this weekend’s plans are a Princess Pop-Up party from the Enchanted Teapot featuring various movie princess, illustration and craft demonstrations from Create-A-Palooza, and downtown watercolors from artist and radio personality Phil George.
Hook & Flask Still Works and Simply Well Yoga will have a virtual happy hour, Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb’s owners will host a special magic trick and cocktail recipe, and the greatest gift will host a special tour and Mother’s Day gifts.
There will also be virtual entertainment from music acts Laurie Reese, Bob Randall and Kevin Honorio, with each performing live with virtual tip jars where viewers can pay online through Venmo or PayPal.
DCA will also run a bingo card game over the next two months, where participants can do various activities around the downtown and submit their winning cards for drawings of downtown gift certificates.
DCA will continue with First Fridays through the summer and are making virtual plans in case social distancing protocols are still in place. June’s First Friday is expected to focus on desserts and chocolates, while August will be Kids Night Out and September will involve a fashion show of downtown clothing and other offers.
