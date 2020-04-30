DCA to host virtual First Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Downtown Carlisle Association will host its first virtual First Friday to keep promoting downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though First Friday activities in the summer in Carlisle have occurred only on Friday evenings, virtual aspects of the series will continue through the weekend online at www.LoveCarlisle.com.

The DCA said gift cards, curbside restaurant pick-up, special activities, sales and musical entertainment will be part of May’s First Friday.

Among this weekend’s plans are a Princess Pop-Up party from the Enchanted Teapot featuring various movie princess, illustration and craft demonstrations from Create-A-Palooza, and downtown watercolors from artist and radio personality Phil George.

Hook & Flask Still Works and Simply Well Yoga will have a virtual happy hour, Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb’s owners will host a special magic trick and cocktail recipe, and the greatest gift will host a special tour and Mother’s Day gifts.

There will also be virtual entertainment from music acts Laurie Reese, Bob Randall and Kevin Honorio, with each performing live with virtual tip jars where viewers can pay online through Venmo or PayPal.