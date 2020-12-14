 Skip to main content
DCA offering gift certificates good to be redeemed at multiple Carlisle businesses
alert top story

DCA offering gift certificates good to be redeemed at multiple Carlisle businesses

LoveBuck$

LoveBuck$ are the Official Downtown Carlisle Gift Certificate redeemable at all participating downtown businesses in the C-1. The gift certificates go on sale the week of Dec. 14.

The Downtown Carlisle Association is offering gift certificates that can be redeemed at a number of Carlisle stores and restaurants, a move intended to help the downtown community through the COVID-19 pandemic-impacted holiday season.

The certificates, called LoveBuck$, can be purchased this week in-person at the DCA’s office at Borough Hall, 53 W. South St. Future sales will be online at the DCA’s website, LoveCarlisle.com.

“This gift certificate is needed as many people want to show their support for small businesses, yet don’t want to pigeon-hole a person to shopping at one store for their entire purchase,” DCA Executive Director Glenn White said in a news release. “LoveBuck$ can be used to spread your dollar’s impact at any participating business.”

The LoveBuck$ program treats gift certificates as cash, allowing merchants to accept the certificates and then return them to the DCA for reimbursement, according to White’s release.

Certificates in $5 and $10 values can be purchased at face value, with no processing fee for the initial run of certificates due to a UPMC sponsorship that covers the printing cost, the DCA said.

Pre-orders can be arranged by contacting White at glenn@lovecarlisle.com with your name, email, phone number, and certificate amount.

