Data dump: A look at the numbers in Carlisle's 2022 budget

Carlisle Borough Council unanimously passed its 2022 budget Thursday night.

The budget calls for a 3.48% rise in water rates, which will mean an increase of $2 per quarter for a single user and $9 per quarter for a family of four.

Sewer rates will go up 3.37%. The rate hike will add another $2 per quarter to bills for single customers and $11 per quarter to bills for a family of four.

No increase is planned for the borough’s stormwater rate.

The budget holds the real estate tax at 3.495 mills, which includes a .437 mill fire services tax. That means property in the borough assessed at $150,000, for example, would pay $524.25 in property taxes.

The price for borough trash bags will remain the same at $5.85, and parking rates will also remain the same.

Those are the numbers that come to mind immediately when municipal budgets are discussed and passed, but there are plenty of other interesting numbers that come up along the way.

37%

The percentage of the borough’s general fund revenue that comes from real estate taxes. Another 24% comes from other local taxes. The remaining funds come from fees, charges for services, rents, fines and other government agencies.

$25,000

The amount allocated from the Community Development Block Grant program for snow removal downtown in this year’s budget. Last year, the borough removed snow from downtown streets to make it easier for shoppers to patronize businesses. The program was well-received and will continue this winter.

56.7

There are 56.7 miles of roads in the borough to keep the public works department busy. The public works department also maintains 18 miles of avenues, 564 fire hydrants, 42 traffic signals, 317 street lights and 990 stormwater inlets. That’s not counting the 77.2 miles of water mains and their associated valves, meters and tanks or the 28.5 miles of storm sewers and 69.5 miles of sanitary sewers.

18,679

The number of calls to which the Carlisle Police Department responded in 2021 through the date of the budget hearing on Nov. 9 for an average of more than 2,000 calls a month.

22%

The borough’s human resources department is putting an emphasis on succession planning as 22% of the borough staff are over the age of 60. The borough is working on cross-training employees to minimize the effect on services as transitions occur between new hires and retirees.

1,169

The number of paid parking spaces in downtown Carlisle. The majority are on-street metered parking (669), but there are also 236 spaces in off-street parking lots and 224 spaces at the Pomfret Street Parking Garage.

$9,186,671

The amount of federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds issued under the American Rescue Plan that the borough was awarded. The first half was received this year and the remaining amount is expected in summer 2022. The borough will determine how to use the money at its goal planning session in early 2022.

30

The number of active volunteer firefighters with Carlisle Fire & Rescue and Union Fire Company. The borough’s part-time fire chief oversees the operations of the two departments.

More than 8,000

The number of visits to the borough’s compost site off of Post Road from March 31 through the end of September.

163

The number of acres of recreational land managed by the borough’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

