There’s no doubt that Stephanie Beeman loves cheese.

In fact, she turned her passion for all things dairy into a profession with the opening of Central Wedge, a cheese shop in downtown Carlisle.

Located at 25 W. High St. in a space that formerly housed Square Bean, Central Wedge features a variety of Pennsylvania-made cheeses.

“I wanted to have a place where I could teach people about all of the different cheeses, what’s available in Pennsylvania, and teach them how to use cheese as part of their life and the value it has in improving quality of life ... in general,” Beeman said.

While Central Wedge’s West High Street doors have been open since April 12, an official ribbon-cutting will be held at 4 p.m. June 1.

Beeman has been interested in cheese most of her life.

“I was a 4-H member and FFA member, so I was around livestock and dairy animals a lot as a teenager and a young adult,” she said. “My education is in agribusiness with some focus in dairy science, so it’s just always been something that I’ve enjoyed doing.”

Beeman got her cheese business beginnings selling products at Beeman’s Baked Goods, a Carlisle bakery owned by her mother and sister, in the months before the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to the United States.

She chose the spot on West High Street because of its “fabulous” location, big windows, space for storage and classes.

Instead of producing her own cheese, Beeman opts to sell products made by local cheesemakers.

“There [are] already a lot of people doing a really good job with that; I’m just here to help them get to market, get that product to market and then help people understand what’s available,” she said.

Beeman’s selection of cheeses include cow milk, goat milk, sheep milk and cashew-based products, with top sellers that include cheddar, colby and smoked gouda.

Her favorite is a freestyle cheese called noblette, from Calkins Creamery in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Beeman describes it as a “beautiful, brie-style cheese, with a buttery flavor, encased in a mushroom-tasting rind.” She first tried it after it won a contest at the Pennsylvania Farm Show one year but said it’s difficult to find.

“Whenever I was looking to start a business somebody said, ‘What about a cheese shop,’ and I was like, ‘Yes, because then I could sell that cheese and I would have it available to me all the time,’” she said.

In addition to cheese, Central Wedge offers meat options to pair with cheese, pantry goods including jam, jelly and pickled items, as well as frozen foods like lasagna and macaroni and cheese that allow customers to try the cheese as part of their meal. Monthly specials, usually consisting of wraps or salads, are also featured, along with grilled cheese options. Local milks, sodas, herbal waters and seltzer waters are also available for purchase.

Beeman said nearly all of the products she sells come from Pennsylvania.

“Every penny I spend as a business owner is tied directly back to a Pennsylvania business, so that keeps ... money local,” she said.

In June, Beeman hopes to offer cheese and charcuterie boards, and further down the road she plans to use the classroom space in the back of the store to teach about how to pair cheeses with wine and, eventually, cheesemaking basics.

She looks forward to the conversations she will have with customers through the business and the opportunity to get to know who is in the community.

“That’s the best thing about this,” Beeman said. “Cheese makes everybody happy.”

