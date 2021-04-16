Custom kicks: Carlisle's Timmy Atkinson takes sneaker 'obsession' to new heights as budding customizer

“What influences me is the creative process and the ability to express some form of individuality,” he said. “Where I can create something that Nike, or Adidas or Jordan didn’t create.”

He balances what is now a profit-making business with his other jobs — varsity assistant coach for the Herd, basketball trainer at Unleashed Potential and member of the Carlisle Community Coalition.

“It was a spare-time hobby that has transitioned into a full-time profession,” Atkinson said of the growth over the last three years.

He’s proud of all the sneakers he’s designed, but the most challenging he said was a pair of Naruto-themed Jordan 11’s, for a popular anime series.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been, in a strange way, a launching point for his artistic career. Needing to channel his energy while staying inside his house, Atkinson took on more and more work. Now, he typically has at least one order to do a day depending on the amount of detail required.

“I got an opportunity to work on more of those sneakers, of customizing sneakers and kind of expand my abilities with what I want to do with them,” he said. “For me it was, I got to become a better customizer.”