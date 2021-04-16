Custom kicks: Carlisle's Timmy Atkinson takes sneaker 'obsession' to new heights as budding customizer

Above a paint-splattered desk hangs a Michael Jordan poster and a LeBron James Lakers jersey.
To the right of the jersey are more James posters, and another of his jerseys, this one a replica of his St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (Ohio) uniform.
The walls of this room, a spare-bedroom-turned-workshop, are all white, covered with more posters and more jerseys, including a Golden State Warriors jersey of Carlisle great Billy Owens. Anime posters hang on one wall. There's a Kobe Bryant poster and jersey on another.
The desk should be a solid shade of brown, but it's covered in paint splotches from top to bottom. Boxes and lights are on the desk, which has a plain black stool in front of it.
And in the middle are a plain white pair of Air Force 1's — the canvas upon which Carlisle grad Timmy Atkinson will work his latest bit of magic.
Atkinson’s been into sneakers for years.
It makes sense for the lifelong basketball player-turned-coach. Sneakers, especially Jordans, Kobes and LeBrons, are an intersection of his two passions — basketball and urban culture.
“I was always just fascinated with sneakers because it always went hand-in-hand with playing basketball,” the former Thundering Herd and Pitt-Bradford guard said this week.
Sneakers also provide a sense of basketball and cultural history for Atkinson and others. The original Air Jordans released in 1985, sparking a multi-billion dollar business in the decades since that has weaved its way into every corner of sports and pop culture.
Some of the top selling sneakers sell for $100-300 at retail and can resell for thousands. There are extreme collectors with hundreds or thousands of sneakers, including iconic pairs like original Air Jordans.
Atkinson owns around 30 pairs in his collection — including a pair of Jordan 1 Top 3s that could resell for more than $1,000, some Jordan 11 Space Jams, and the “most iconic basketball shoe” in history, as Atkinson described them, the Jordan 11 Concords.
But his self-described “obsession” has expanded beyond collecting and into a recent sneaker trend — customization.
Atkinson is a budding sneaker customizer, trying to make a name for himself in his hometown and on Instagram, where he said his brand — @sneaker00juice — is gaining traction with nearly 700 followers and dozens of orders a month.
He first got into the customization game in his final months as an undergrad at Pitt-Bradford. With his college career over after the 2017-18 season and with a few months left in the spring semester as he finished his undergraduate degree in sports and recreation management in 2018, he needed something to pass the time.
So, Atkinson, once the kid in art class who “struggled to draw stick figures,” began customizing some of his own kicks. He started by painting single colors, “staying in between the lines” of the Nike swoosh and other panels of the shoe.
A friend noticed his work and asked him to customize a pair. And slowly word got out on campus, with a few people later requesting sneakers.
Since then, Atkinson has slowly built up a business in which he designs his own kicks — typically Air Force 1s because they are plain, white and have ample surface to work with — or accepts custom orders.
Atkinson studies other customizers — like Sierato, one of the preeminent names in the business, who has worked on kicks for Zion Williamson, Bronny James, Ja Morant and others — and watches tutorials. He’s gone from simply painting a single color onto panels — different parts of the shoe like the toe box, swoosh or heel tab — to painting Toy Story silhouettes and much more.
Urban culture, and his mood, influence Atkinson’s work, especially when he freely customizes a pair that isn’t a personal order.
“What influences me is the creative process and the ability to express some form of individuality,” he said. “Where I can create something that Nike, or Adidas or Jordan didn’t create.”
He balances what is now a profit-making business with his other jobs — varsity assistant coach for the Herd, basketball trainer at Unleashed Potential and member of the Carlisle Community Coalition.
“It was a spare-time hobby that has transitioned into a full-time profession,” Atkinson said of the growth over the last three years.
He’s proud of all the sneakers he’s designed, but the most challenging he said was a pair of Naruto-themed Jordan 11’s, for a popular anime series.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been, in a strange way, a launching point for his artistic career. Needing to channel his energy while staying inside his house, Atkinson took on more and more work. Now, he typically has at least one order to do a day depending on the amount of detail required.
“I got an opportunity to work on more of those sneakers, of customizing sneakers and kind of expand my abilities with what I want to do with them,” he said. “For me it was, I got to become a better customizer.”
It also unlocked another opportunity in the last few months. In March, Sole Habit, a new sneaker shop in Carlisle, teamed up with Atkinson, making @sneaker00juice its exclusive customizer. His work is featured in the shop, where customers can buy kicks on display or order their own pair.
“They followed me on Instagram a while ago, and I just missed their follow [at first],” Atkinson said. “I just kind of reached out and thought it would be a mutually beneficial opportunity for both of us.”
Sole Habit, Atkinson said, also aligns with his personal mission for community outreach.
Atkinson set out three goals this year for @sneaker00juice: to reach 1,200 followers on Instagram (he was at 480 at the start of the year), feature a local artist in one design video a month and raffle a customized pair of kicks once a month to raise money for different charities and nonprofits. He admitted he’s a bit behind the third goal so far but has plans to catch up.
And his work with Carlisle Community Coalition means a lot to him, so when Atkinson found out Sole Habit has similar interests, it felt like the perfect match.
As part of their partnership, Atkinson will be customizing a pair of sneakers in the store Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors are welcome to come watch and browse his collection and Sole Habit’s stock.
Those interested in customized work from Atkinson can direct message him on Instagram @sneaker00juice. He only works with new sneakers, and orders can cost between $100-350 depending on the level of detail. Or you can purchase his sneakers at Sole Habit.
