Curious Crafts: Carlisle Market of Curiosities to feature oddities, entertainment ahead of holiday season

What do the circus, holiday shopping and microbrews all have in common?

All three will be featured at Miss Ruth's Time Bomb's Market of Curiosities this Saturday.

The event, returning for the first time since 2019, will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carlisle Expo Center at 100 K St.

"It’s a three ring circus of entertainment, food and drink and shopping," said Sarah Taby, owner of Miss Ruth's Time Bomb in Carlisle.

Market of Curiosities will feature dozens of vendors selling unique or handmade items including antique oddities, jewelry, dolls, hats and more.

"First you just look at their product because you haven’t seen something like that, like there’s almost this sense of wonder in just looking what they’ve created and then once your brain can capture what it’s looking at then you can kind of shop," Taby said. "I always think the first thing you do is just stare in awe."

The event also features entertainment with a mix of live indie, pop and folk music by Peter Pansy at noon, as well as performances by Circus Stella and magician Ran'D Shine at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. In addition, several local restaurants will serve food and alcoholic beverages.

Taby said she's previously served as a vendor at BUST Craftacular events in New York where she saw vendors selling handmade and vintage items. That made her want to introduce something similar closer to home.

"I always think that Carlisle is cooler than people know and I wanted to do something unique for my community," she said. "I wanted to bring that experience to them."

Taby said some of her favorite elements of the market include reconnecting with past vendors and volunteers and watching Circus Stella, which features a balance artist and aerialist as well as several rescued dogs.

"I like just watching people experience the event, like you just put something together and watch how people interact with the space that you’ve created and the entertainment that you’ve created, she said."

Tickets for the event cost $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. Children under 12 are admitted for free.