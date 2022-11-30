Curious Crafts: Carlisle Market of Curiosities to feature oddities, entertainment ahead of holiday season

"First you just look at their product because you haven’t seen something like that, like there’s almost this sense of wonder in just looking what they’ve created and then once your brain can capture what it’s looking at then you can kind of shop," Taby said. "I always think the first thing you do is just stare in awe."
The event also features entertainment with a mix of live indie, pop and folk music by Peter Pansy at noon, as well as performances by Circus Stella and magician Ran'D Shine at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. In addition, several local restaurants will serve food and alcoholic beverages.
Taby said she's previously served as a vendor at BUST Craftacular events in New York where she saw vendors selling handmade and vintage items. That made her want to introduce something similar closer to home.
"I always think that Carlisle is cooler than people know and I wanted to do something unique for my community," she said. "I wanted to bring that experience to them."
Taby said some of her favorite elements of the market include reconnecting with past vendors and volunteers and watching Circus Stella, which features a balance artist and aerialist as well as several rescued dogs.
"I like just watching people experience the event, like you just put something together and watch how people interact with the space that you’ve created and the entertainment that you’ve created, she said."
Tickets for the event cost $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. Children under 12 are admitted for free.
Photos: 2019 Market of Curiosities
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn