Cumberland-Goodwill EMT honored for her actions in pulling man from truck fire

Video of the rescue was captured on the ambulance’s dashboard camera and posted to social media.

What struck Lyle about Snyder’s action isn’t what she did at the burning car itself. It was the first two or three steps out of the ambulance that showed her lack of hesitation and determination to help the victim.

“So few of the events that EMS respond on, unlike law enforcement and fire, are caught on video, and you can see the personal impact and personal risk,” Lyle said.

The honor came as a surprise for Snyder, who thought she would receive a challenge coin like her colleagues who were honored at the same ceremony for live-saving resuscitations and for delivering babies while on calls.

“I didn’t think any of this was going to happen,” she said.

Her father, Duane, said Grace has been in and around the fire service and knew what she had to do when she saw the truck in flames.

“She deserves all of it,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of her.”