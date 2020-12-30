Cumberland Goodwill EMS receives vaccines as state DOH moves to make them accessible to health providers

The order signed Wednesday also requires vaccine providers to set up a point of contact for nonaffiliated providers to sign up for vaccination appointments.

Harig said he was glad the state recognized the challenges nonaffiliated providers were having as they tried to get vaccinations.

“Our community stepping up was the reason Cumberland Goodwill was able to start shots today, but not every ambulance company is lucky to have such a helpful community,” he said. “We're encouraged to see stronger, more definite actions taking place."

Harig said that since the start of the pandemic, only five of Cumberland Goodwill’s 42-member crew have tested positive for COVID-19 or for its antibodies, which he credits to their diligent use of personal protective equipment since the beginning.

“We have to be vigilant on every call. We basically have come to accept that anytime someone’s weak or there’s some weird fall that’s taken place, there’s a high likelihood that COVID could be involved,” he said.

Harig and Spagnolo encouraged people to get the vaccine as it becomes available.

“It’s going to protect the community at large. The more people that get it, the more protection there will be,” Spagnolo said.