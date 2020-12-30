Cumberland Goodwill EMS receives vaccines as state DOH moves to make them accessible to health providers

Nine members of the Cumberland Goodwill EMS crew received COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday after weeks of sounding the alarm about the trouble they encountered trying to secure it.
“It was a struggle, and that’s really what’s disappointing,” said Nathan Harig, assistant chief for administration for Cumberland Goodwill.
Health care personnel, including emergency medical crews, are included in Phase 1A of the state’s interim vaccination plan, meaning that they are among the first in line to get the vaccines.
But, as far back as three weeks ago, Harig said Cumberland Goodwill started putting out word to hospitals, the state and the public that there would be an issue in getting the vaccines to EMS crews that are not affiliated with a hospital system.
Harig said hospital-affiliated providers started to get vaccinations, but the hospital systems couldn’t handle additional personnel. There’s been some movement from UPMC Pinnacle to handle the community outside of its system, but that’s a week away.
“Time counts right now especially during this holiday surge that we’ve had,” he said.
That’s where Sadler Health Center and Quality Care Pharmacy stepped in. Laurel Spagnolo, director of development and community engagement for Sadler in Carlisle, said it surveyed its own employees to determine who was interested in the vaccine and then reached out to providers, including both EMS services and doctor’s offices, who are not affiliated with local hospitals.
“We were very happy to provide those,” Spagnolo said.
“Thankfully, Sadler stepped up. They heard from us. Both them and Quality Care Pharmacy have really come through to help us start vaccinating our providers,” Harig said.
Cumberland Goodwill’s vaccinations came on the same day that Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order effective Jan. 6 that directs hospitals, health systems, federally qualified health centers and pharmacies to designate at least 10% of any vaccine shipments they receive to be given to health care personnel, including those working in emergency medical services that are not affiliated with a hospital system.
“Many locations receiving vaccine have already voluntarily begun vaccinating these providers,” she said. “Today’s order formalizes this process and works to eliminate any confusion between the vaccine providers and those health care personnel in Phase 1A.”
Levine said that an estimated 1 million people qualify for Phase 1A vaccinations, so it will take up to a couple of months to vaccinate them all, especially given that the vaccine allocation and delivery schedule from the federal government fluctuates.
“This makes planning challenging, but it also means that it is going to take time to administer the vaccine,” she said.
The order signed Wednesday also requires vaccine providers to set up a point of contact for nonaffiliated providers to sign up for vaccination appointments.
Harig said he was glad the state recognized the challenges nonaffiliated providers were having as they tried to get vaccinations.
“Our community stepping up was the reason Cumberland Goodwill was able to start shots today, but not every ambulance company is lucky to have such a helpful community,” he said. “We're encouraged to see stronger, more definite actions taking place."
Harig said that since the start of the pandemic, only five of Cumberland Goodwill’s 42-member crew have tested positive for COVID-19 or for its antibodies, which he credits to their diligent use of personal protective equipment since the beginning.
“We have to be vigilant on every call. We basically have come to accept that anytime someone’s weak or there’s some weird fall that’s taken place, there’s a high likelihood that COVID could be involved,” he said.
Harig and Spagnolo encouraged people to get the vaccine as it becomes available.
“It’s going to protect the community at large. The more people that get it, the more protection there will be,” Spagnolo said.
“Please get the vaccine," Harig said. "This is how we go on the offensive. This is how we defeat the virus. This is how we get back to a normal sense of community."
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.