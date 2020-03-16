Cumberland-Goodwill EMS pays the price for being proactive in regards to coronavirus

When officials at Cumberland-Goodwill EMS saw rising rates of coronavirus infections in China, they made the decision to purchase extra supplies.

Their timing will now cost them about $8,000.

Assistant Chief Nathan Harig said Chief Robert Pine, who handles the purchasing of supplies, made the call to purchase N95 masks in anticipation that the virus would spread and that there would be a supply chain problem.

"Then as we saw cases rise in Italy and throughout Europe, we figured it was a race against the clock to get what we could in," Harig wrote in an email to The Sentinel.

The company outfitted its providers with goggles that seal to spread the disease and didn't have a problem getting the usual disposable gowns.

Harig said their plans were in place by the end of February when they started to hold meetings and share their planning with municipalities.

The problem is that the company's work to be proactive all took place prior to the March 6 disaster declaration signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.