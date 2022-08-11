Cumberland County to spray for mosquitoes in Carlisle area Thursday evening

North Middleton Township Police reported that Cumberland County Vector Control will spray for adult mosquitoes Thursday from dusk to 11 p.m.

Police said recent collections of mosquitoes revealed high populations of the insects, some of which were determined to have West Nile Virus.

Thursday evening's spraying will be in parts of Carlisle Borough, North Middleton Township and Middlesex Township. Spray areas include the northwestern quadrant of Carlisle, as well as select areas to the east of Spring Road in North Middleton, and a short area on Gasoline Alley in Middlesex Township. For a detailed map, check out the county's website.

In the case of inclement weather, the alternate spray date will be Friday evening.

The spray treatment will be administered via truck-mounted equipment, which will spray residential and recreational mosquito habitat. The treatment has a low toxicity profile to mammals and is applied during evening hours so that it has a negligible impact on non-target insects.

During this spraying period, for those who live in the area receiving treatment, residents can avoid being outside during the spraying. The nozzle on the truck is angled upward for the droplets to carry on slight breezes, so material will travel in the direction of the breeze.

The truck operator will discontinue spraying within 50 feet of a passerby when possible, according to the county.