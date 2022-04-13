Cumberland County officials recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month, plant pinwheels to honor victims

Awareness.

It's the word Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack emphasized during a news conference Wednesday morning about Child Abuse Prevention Month.

It's the reason 92 pinwheels spin outside the Cumberland County Courthouse at 1 Courthouse Square.

It's the concept that, put into practice, might have saved Onyx Daw.

In his two minutes at the podium, McCormack spoke of the second-grade boy in Harrisburg who stopped going to classes in January 2002, and whom nobody checked on or asked about but who died a month later. The boy was brutalized and beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend, McCormack said, and he is only one of many local child abuse victims.

A series of Cumberland County officials broached the topic at the podium Wednesday, and pinwheels were placed outside of the courthouse. A total of 92 pinwheels spin in the breeze, each honoring a victim of 2020 child abuse in Cumberland County.

"One case of child abuse is one too many," McCormack said. "As you watch the blue pinwheels spin in front of our county courthouse, you'll notice one black one, signifying a fatality."

Nikki McElwee, director of Children & Youth Services, also spoke at the conference.

"When we receive a child abuse call, staff responds immediately," she said. "Our caseworkers respond by going into homes [to] assess the safety and risk of children while trying to deescalate a crisis."

The county said an announcement came in January that Cumberland County Children and Youth Services is eligible for the First Responder Assistance Program due to the traumatic stress that case workers experience in their field.

"Along with Children and Youth Services many of our county departments work directly or indirectly with the effects of child abuse in our county," Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. "The effects of abuse on a child can cause toxic stress, the most medically serious form of stress which often effects learning, behavior, and the overall health of a child during their life. These impacts not only degrade the well-being of a child, but sets the stage for ongoing future support needs, often with enormous human and financial costs throughout a lifetime.”

The county identified the Child Advocacy Center as the first step of a child's healing. Lynn Carson, operations director at UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central PA, said the organization has a safe environment for children ages zero to 18 that allows them to speak about their worst experiences in a way that doesn't traumatize them or make them have to repeat their story multiple times.

"Kids often tell us that after their appointment at CAC, a huge weight has been lifted from their shoulders," Carson said. "They are reassured that they are not at fault, that they aren’t the only ones who have experienced abuse, and that they can heal and move forward."

She said CAC plans to open a satellite office on Brookwood Drive in August.

Commissioner Jean Foschi outlined some of the signs of child abuse. These include changes in behavior or school performance, a child who has not received health for medical care for physical issues that parents have been made aware of and learning difficulties that aren't related to physical or psychological causes.

"As a mother of two children, this is an issue I take very seriously," Foschi said. "We need to protect our children, so they grow up healthy and happy. As parents, it is our duty to keep our children safe."

Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said the community, county government and residents need to work together to help children.

"It is vitally important that we bring attention to the violence against children in our county and country, and families and communities work together to prevent child abuse and neglect," he said.

The county will fly the Children's Memorial Flag, created by a California teen to raise national awareness about child abuse, at the courthouse during the month of April.

The Childline hotline is 1-800-932-0313.

McCormack said that Wednesday's message was one of awareness.

"Think of the kids and think of what you can do when you see these pinwheels," he said. " ... Literally, our kids’ lives do depend on this."

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

