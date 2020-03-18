Cumberland County nonprofits cope with funding losses and rising demand during coronavirus worries

“There’s nobody that’s not financially impacted by this,” Zander said. “We’re struggling to figure out how we’re going to make up the loss of revenue from fundraisers.”

The situation for the United Way is complicated because the Glee competition and the yard sale come at the end of the fiscal year.

“There’s no way that gets made up in the year. There’s no way that we don’t have a major loss this year,” she said.

Zander is hopeful that the pandemic will abate enough by June to hold a modified version of the yard sale at the Carlisle Fairgrounds along with another activity to recoup some of the losses.

“We’re going to put our heads together and see if we can come up with some kind of additional fundraiser that can utilize that space,” she said.

United Way of the Capital Region teamed up with the Foundation for Enhancing Communities and the Greater Harrisburg Foundation to set up a community response fund for COVID-19. The goal is to release funds on a rolling basis to nonprofits throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis to make it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to needs, according to the fund’s website.