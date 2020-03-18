Cumberland County nonprofits cope with funding losses and rising demand during coronavirus worries

Nonprofits throughout the county have changed their approach to serving the community as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.
At the same time, the agencies face an uncertain future as fundraisers are canceled while need is expected to rise.
“It is so hour by hour. Last week, we were day by day. Now we’re hour by hour trying to adjust things and trying to look ahead,” said Lucy Zander of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County.
Steps taken by local agencies largely limit the contact between staff or volunteers and the people they serve.
The Salvation Army switched from a hot meal in a dining room to prepackaged meals that can be eaten on the go. Breakfast is distributed to members of the homeless community at 8 a.m., and the evening meal is distributed at 4:30 p.m.
That prompted a need for supplies to provide the prepackaged meals. Those supplies include fruit cups, Ziploc bags, medium/large brown lunch bags, bottled water, sliced bread and rolls, fresh fruit and vegetables, disposable cups and coffee stirrers and disinfectant wipes. They also need individually packaged servings of chips, crackers, cookies, granola bars, cereal bars, Pop-Tarts, sugar, coffee creamer and hand wipes.
Donations can be taken to the security office at 20 E. Pomfret St.
Project SHARE held its first distribution under a new model due to the coronavirus Tuesday, operating as a drive-thru. Clients were checked in while they remained in their vehicles, and volunteers placed food in open trunks. Clients were under orders not to leave their cars.
"We're committed to do everything we can to stay open and serve our families in need," Project SHARE CEO Robert Weed said.
New Hope Ministries also moved to a “zero-contact” drive-thru model as of Tuesday. It also asked that clients with evening appointments call ahead to confirm their appointment.
All youth programs, nutrition and budget classes were also canceled.
“We’ve taken the approach at New Hope Ministries that we want to remain open,” Saunders said.
In a Facebook video Sunday, Community CARES Executive Director Beth Kempf said they would continue to take in those in need of shelter throughout the pandemic. The organization is staying in contact with the Department of Health and health care providers to stay up to date on precautions to protect staff, volunteers and clients.
Kempf said homeless people have lost access to spaces they normally use, such as Bosler Memorial Library, due to closures, which brings many of them back to the CARES building, which is not large enough to handle larger groups. The organization installed pop-up shelters and picnic tables at its building to give people a place to rest away from the crowd inside.
The building is sanitized every two hours, and the organization is stressing hygiene, Kempf said.
CARES needs food for people who are less mobile and can’t access free meals available elsewhere as well as for cleaning supplies, Kempf said.
Rising need
Zander, like the leaders of other nonprofits, is concerned that there will be a rise in need, particularly among those designated by the United Way as ALICE, and acronym for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed people.
“What we would expect is that the ALICE population is going to increase dramatically,” she said.
As people begin to lose income from temporary business closures or reduced work schedules they will lose income. Along with that comes the possibility of evictions, foreclosures and car repossessions.
Community leaders are already meeting via conference calls to determine how to support people who are affected financially, Zander said.
Nonprofits are also making sure people know they are ready to help.
“If you live in York, Adams, Cumberland counties close to New Hope centers, you come to us and we’ll make sure that you get the food that you need,” Saunders said. “Better that you get good nutrition and remain healthy and safe through a crisis like this.”
Fundraisers canceled
The potential for increased need comes at a time when fundraisers are taking a hit. The Salvation Army cancelled its Amazing Race. Big Brothers Big Sisters had to cancel Bowl for Kids’ Sake along with weekend activities and some mentoring programs. YWCA canceled its PURSEAbilities event, and Safe Harbour had to cancel its Sip-N-Savour event while restricting access to its facility.
The United Way had to cancel the Evening for the Children gala that provides summer camp scholarships to local children to the Carlisle Family YMCA, YWCA Carlisle, Salvation Army and Summer Program for Youth. It also had to cancel the Glee competition and is working on revising its Dickinson College/Community U-Turn Yard Sale because of uncertainty around how Dickinson College will close its residence halls in light of the transition to online classes for the remainder of the semester.
Those last two fundraisers offset the administrative costs for the United Way so that 100% of funds donated to the community impact fund can go to its partner agencies.
“There’s nobody that’s not financially impacted by this,” Zander said. “We’re struggling to figure out how we’re going to make up the loss of revenue from fundraisers.”
The situation for the United Way is complicated because the Glee competition and the yard sale come at the end of the fiscal year.
“There’s no way that gets made up in the year. There’s no way that we don’t have a major loss this year,” she said.
Zander is hopeful that the pandemic will abate enough by June to hold a modified version of the yard sale at the Carlisle Fairgrounds along with another activity to recoup some of the losses.
“We’re going to put our heads together and see if we can come up with some kind of additional fundraiser that can utilize that space,” she said.
United Way of the Capital Region teamed up with the Foundation for Enhancing Communities and the Greater Harrisburg Foundation to set up a community response fund for COVID-19. The goal is to release funds on a rolling basis to nonprofits throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis to make it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to needs, according to the fund’s website.
The United Way of the Capital Region said in a tweet that the emergency funds would be available to nonprofit organizations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry and northern York counties.
Individual agencies are also asking that their supporters make donations, if possible.
“If you can be generous, now is the time to be generous. We could use that financial help. We could use the security of knowing that we have the resources to able to share and get through a crisis and still be able to continue the valuable services that we provide,” Saunders said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.