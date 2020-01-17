Cumberland County libraries join Longwood Gardens reading program

Cumberland County libraries are joining Longwood Gardens’ 7th Community Read.

The program, designed to encourage reading for pleasure and to start a conversation, focuses on the world of plants.

This year’s book selections include Sue Burle’s “Semiosis,” a science fiction story of a group of colonists who land on a planet where plants are the dominant life forms and humans are their pawns.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Chris Thorogood’s “Weird Plants” is available for nonfiction fans. The book showcases weird, mysterious and bizarre plants from around the globe.

Children can read Aubrey Davis’ “The Enormous Potato,” a story about a potato that grows so big the farmer can’t pull it out.

The selections are available as books, eBooks and eAudio at Cumberland County libraries.

A list of special events connected to the Longwood Gardens’ Community Read is available at www.CumberlandCountyLibraries.org.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0