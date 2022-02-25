Cumberland County DA: Report about North Middleton Township shooting delayed by Southampton fatal fire investigation

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said he hoped to release information to the public regarding the Feb. 16 officer-involved North Middleton Township shooting on Thursday, however a house-fire-turned-homicide investigation Wednesday in Southampton Township delayed those plans.

"The same [Pennsylvania State Police] officers that were working on [the shooting] are the officers working on that, so they’re juggling two investigations at the same time," McCormack said. "I hope early next week to have this finished up.”

McCormack said his office is not releasing details about the police-involved shooting at this time.

"We will release a complete overview of what happened that day when we finalize our report,” McCormack said.

Trooper Megan Ammerman, public information officer for the Pennsylvania State Police, said she does not have any updates on the homicide investigation involving the Southampton Township fire, nor does she know when further information will be released.

McCormack said his office is investigating whether there were "any laws that were violated during the course of the incident." He said that's their role in any incident, not just the North Middleton Township shooting.

McCormack said he did not believe an investigation was still in progress at the scene of the incident, a home at 1 Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township.

The shooting took place Feb. 16 around 3:30 p.m. when officers from North Middleton Township Police Department, Camp Hill Police Department and Newville Borough Police Department arrived at the home to serve an arrest warrant for Roger Wayne Ellis, 54, of Carlisle, state police said.

The Sentinel previously reported that Camp Hill police attempted to stop Ellis Jan. 14 after he had been identified driving a vehicle with a DUI-suspended driver's license. Police said Ellis fled when officers attempted to stop him and that he committed multiple traffic offenses throughout the process.

McCormack said police have a series of procedures related to serving warrants and that they will assess the resources they need before entering a situation.

"If you're a police officer going into another police officer's jurisdiction, you will ask that jurisdiction to assist in serving the warrant because you are outside of your normal jurisdiction," McCormack said.

That explains why officers from Camp Hill and North Middleton Township's police departments were present to serve the warrant on Ellis Feb. 16. According to McCormack, Newville officers responded as backup.

“He also happened to be a K-9 officer, so he had a different skill set than the other officers,” McCormack said of the Newville officer who was at the scene that day.

State police said officers determined that Ellis was in the residence, obtained consent from the homeowner to enter, and announced themselves.

Ellis refused commands to leave the home and produced a handgun that he used to shoot a North Middleton officer in his bullet proof vest at close range, police said. Police left the home and established a perimeter. According to state police, Ellis exited the residence still armed with the handgun and advanced toward the officer he had just shot. The North Middleton officer then shot Ellis who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the North Middleton officer was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital the same day.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

