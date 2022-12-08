Crossroads Correction: Carlisle considers traffic calming project at offset intersection in borough

Changes could be coming to the intersection at East Penn Street, North Bedford Street and Kerrs Avenue in Carlisle as soon as next year.

Representatives from Dawood, a Harrisburg-based engineering firm, presented preliminary plans for the first phase of a potential traffic calming project for the Carlisle Borough Council's consideration at its Nov. 30 workshop meeting.

The five-leg intersection consists of all one-way streets and the plan included the installation of curb extensions at each corner to slow traffic, the relocation of an existing crosswalk across Penn Street and the inclusion of signage.

Curb extensions would narrow points of the intersection, and Danielle Derolf of Dawood said the materials used to construct these would be selected at a later date.

She said members of a local fire department brought their largest ladder truck recently to attempt to navigate through the intersection with cones set up to demonstrate where the curb extensions could be. The driver was able to successfully complete a right turn from Penn Street onto Bedford Street without coming near the cones, Derolf said.

In another scenario, the driver attempted to navigate a left turn from Bedford Street onto Penn Street, but had to stop in the middle of the turn, back up and continue the turn with or without the cones in place. Derolf said the intersection is tight and set at a sharp angle and that the curb extension at this corner would likely be nearly if not fully flush with the pavement, making it more of a visual deterrent than a physical one.

Chad Decker of Dawood added that the driver of the fire truck said the department might make that turn one or two times each year.

The crosswalk relocation could involve moving the existing walkway across East Penn Street west of the intersection, to a point further west across East Penn Street.

"There are a couple of reasons for that. One of them is to narrow the crossing distance, and I guess the other primary reason is to improve sight distance for vehicles turning onto Bedford Street from Penn Street and from Kerrs Avenue," Derolf said.

Pedestrian crossing signs and yield arrows at the crosswalk's anticipated new location are also proposed in the preliminary plan of the project's first phase.

The graphic showing possible changes also depicts the location of a potential bike lane as well as angled parking along North Bedford Street south of the intersection. Derolf said these elements are conceptional and could be considered for phase two of the project, but are not included with phase one.

The overall project could also impact North Bedford Street's transition from one to two lanes south of the intersection.

"Currently there is one lane of travel on North Bedford Street north of the intersection and as soon as you get to the intersection, it converts over to two lanes," Public Works Director Mark Malarich said. "This concept continues the one lane … at least 100 feet or so before it converts over to two lanes before the light at North Street."

Decker said the concept for phase one calm traffic at the intersection even if the borough chose not to revise the transition from two lanes into one or add bike lanes.

Councilor Jeff Stuby said he lives in the area and believes improvements are necessary.

"There was an individual who was struck in a hit and run accident not that long ago in this intersection and then last year there was a home that was struck by a vehicle, so obviously there are safety concerns at this intersection that I think merit us considering improving it," he said.

Derolf and Decker outlined a tentative schedule for the project that includes meeting with a neighborhood association, presenting final plans this spring and performing construction on the project in the summer.

Malarich said whether phases one and two are completed at the same time remains up in the air.

"We had proposed and presented to the neighbors in that area and actually done a survey and there was really strong objection to angled parking, that was the item that everyone focused on, he said. "So the thought was that we’d do it sequentially and do the construction of physical structures first and then potentially go back and do line marking changes, but I mean it could be all at the same time."