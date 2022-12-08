Crazy Glazed doughnut shop plans move to B Street in Carlisle with anticipated January opening

It seems like the new roundabout won't be the only circular thing worth noting about B Street in Carlisle.

Crazy Glazed, a doughnut shop currently located on North Hanover Street in the borough, is in the process of moving to B Street.

Kelly Cloud, co-owner of Crazy Glazed with Saundra Cunningham, said the business will move to the space at 333 B St., the former location of Southside Deli, and anticipates a January opening.

"We are moving because we have outgrown the current space," she said. "We are excited for a larger dining area and a parking lot for our customers. The catering side of our business has really taken off and we need the kitchen space. Also, we want a larger space to provide doughnut parties for birthdays, baby showers, field trips etc. We had several parties at our current location and they were a lot of fun, but our space was limited."

The B Street building was left vacant this summer when South Side Deli moved to 2 York Road in Carlisle, a space that formerly housed Scalles.

Spoons Café announced in August that it planned to open at the B Street building, but Garner said that plan fell through. The café closed its Pomfret Street location in September and currently operates a café in the U.S. Army Heritage Education Center at 950 Soldiers Drive in Carlisle.

Cloud said Crazy Glazed's current location at 204 N. Hanover St. will remain open until the move, with little downtime between closing there and opening at B Street.

Ross Garner, one of the owners of Wheel House Properties which owns the B Street building, said renovations will include painting and other cosmetic upgrades. Cloud added that the B Street location will also feature a painted doughnut wall for photo opportunities, as well as new tables and digital menus.

Cloud said Crazy Glazed plans to change its schedule as well to incorporate more days and hours of operation. She said the business, which sells a variety of made-to-order handcrafted doughnuts, also plans to add breakfast sandwiches and other coffee and beverage options to the menu.