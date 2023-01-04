Crazy Glazed doughnut shop announces grand opening date at B Street location in Carlisle

Crazy Glazed has officially closed its doors at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle, but anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth with one of the doughnut shop's made-to-order treats won't have to wait long.

The business announced Wednesday that its grand opening at 333 B St. in Carlisle is planned for Jan. 14.

“We are moving because we have outgrown the current space," Owner Kelly Cloud said. "We are excited for a larger dining area and a parking lot for our customers. The catering side of our business has really taken off and we need the kitchen space. Also, we want a larger space to provide doughnut parties for birthdays, baby showers, field trips etc. We had several parties at our current location and they were a lot of fun, but our space was limited."

The new location, which received a paint job as well as other cosmetic upgrades, will also feature new tables, digital menus and a doughnut wall for photo opportunities.

Cloud said Crazy Glazed plans to change its schedule to include more days an hours of operation and anticipates menu changes to add items like breakfast sandwiches and other coffee and beverage choices.

The B Street location was left vacant last summer when its former occupant, Southside Deli, moved to a York Road space that formerly housed Scalles.

Initially, Spoons Café announced plans to move to the location, but Ross Garner, who owns the property, said the arrangement fell through. The café closed its Pomfret Street location in September and currently operates a café in the U.S. Army Heritage Education Center at 950 Soldiers Drive in Carlisle.

