Crash closes Interstate 81

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
An accident has closed Interstate 81 in the Carlisle area, according the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The accident was reported about 5:08 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Exit 47, Route 34, and Exit 48, Route 74.
All lanes were reported closed. No other details were available.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!