COVID delays start of construction on cycling track at Valley Meadows park in Carlisle

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back construction of a bicycle pump track at Valley Meadows Park in Carlisle by about a year.
In an update to Carlisle Borough Council, Jonathan Cox of Cumberland Youth Cycling Development said the organization hoped to have all of its funding in place at the end of last year so that construction could begin this spring.
“Because of COVID and delays that we’ve all experienced, we’re basically looking at pushing that schedule a year,” he said.
Preliminary designs show a main entrance to the track off Meadow Boulevard, leading into a parking area that would include ADA-accessible parking spaces. A gathering area near the track will include picnic tables for family members and friends to watch those using a track or for the cyclists themselves to take a break.
A water line connection will be needed to support hoses for maintenance and for a fountain in the gathering area for clean drinking water.
A rain garden will help with stormwater management, and the hills and berms of the pump track will have flow-through pipes to keep the stormwater moving toward Ritner Highway.
The centerpiece of the design, though, is the pump track itself.
A pump track is a self-contained bicycle circuit with features like hills and curves that can be ridden without pedaling by riders. Using the track improves rider balance and the ability to carry momentum through the trail’s features.
The track has a flexible design that includes elements for cyclists of all skill levels and would integrate into the existing park. Existing trees will be maintained to create a track within the woods.
The project is expected to cost about $250,000.
Cox said Cumberland Youth Cycling is still in the fundraising process, but it now has in hand the preliminary design and site plan that can be used to apply for additional grants. The organization received a $65,000 grant from Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation and is pursuing grants with the Partnership for Better Health, Cumberland County Land Partnership and the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development.
Cumberland Youth Cycling hopes to secure its remaining funding commitments by fall. Then, Cox said it will hire a firm to help with detailed design drawings, construction documents and contracts. The project will be bid out to comply with borough requirements.
Cox hopes that permitting can be completed over the winter to allow for construction to start in spring 2022. Construction is anticipated to be relatively short, possibly being completed in two or three months.
