COVID delays start of construction on cycling track at Valley Meadows park in Carlisle

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back construction of a bicycle pump track at Valley Meadows Park in Carlisle by about a year.

In an update to Carlisle Borough Council, Jonathan Cox of Cumberland Youth Cycling Development said the organization hoped to have all of its funding in place at the end of last year so that construction could begin this spring.

“Because of COVID and delays that we’ve all experienced, we’re basically looking at pushing that schedule a year,” he said.

Preliminary designs show a main entrance to the track off Meadow Boulevard, leading into a parking area that would include ADA-accessible parking spaces. A gathering area near the track will include picnic tables for family members and friends to watch those using a track or for the cyclists themselves to take a break.

A water line connection will be needed to support hoses for maintenance and for a fountain in the gathering area for clean drinking water.

A rain garden will help with stormwater management, and the hills and berms of the pump track will have flow-through pipes to keep the stormwater moving toward Ritner Highway.

The centerpiece of the design, though, is the pump track itself.