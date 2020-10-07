COVID-19 prompts Carlisle business to change gears, offer sanitization services

David and Laurie Hoover bought a Filta franchise when their son, Zach, was in high school.

At the core of the business is their active fryer management program. They deliver, filter and recycle cooking oil for biodiesel fuel from commercial kitchens in area restaurants and Hershey Park.

“Then, COVID hit. Restaurants were shut down. Office buildings were shut down. So, we dropped off close to 95% in revenue,” said Zach, a junior at Central Penn College who serves as the operations manager for the family’s company.

Knowing that it would be some time until the fryer business would be back to full speed, the Hoovers added a new sanitizing service to their portfolio, FiltaShield. Zach said the service has helped to recoup some of their losses, but he has an eye on a greater goal.

“We might reside here in Carlisle, but if we can get that greater community back to a safe and healthy spot where everybody can get back to normal, that’s our goal,” he said.

Getting ready to offer the new service took some work. The Filta corporation offered a lot of help, but left it up to the Hoovers to decide what to use, Zach said. It took a long time to nail down the most effective solutions and the right machinery to use.