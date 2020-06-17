Court to hear Department of Health complaint over Spring Carlisle Thursday morning

Last month, Gleim, Regan and Ward, along with other legislators, held a press conference at an East Pennsboro Township barber shop, which had opened in defiance of the pandemic mitigation plan, to tell other business owners that legislators would support them if they, too, bucked the Wolf administration.

Gleim said Wednesday that Levine “doesn’t’ have the authority to regulate healthy people and shut down businesses,” an assertion mirrored by Carlisle Events, which said in its Wednesday statement that “we believe the Department of Health’s order is invalid.”

“Even if the order is valid, the department has erred in its application to outside events such as ours, or has acted arbitrarily in seeking to enforce the order against us, while permitting other entertainment venues to open,” the company wrote.

Carlisle Events previously argued that there weren’t adequate guidelines regarding outdoor events and that they didn’t see a difference between its shows and amusement parks, which are allowed to reopen in the green phase.

The Department of Health believes different, and is seeking immediate injunctive relief partly because “the order is likely to succeed on its merits.”