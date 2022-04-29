County to close Lower Frankford Township bridge for repairs, fix two other bridges with same project

Motorists who frequent Burgners Bridge in Lower Frankford Township will have to find a temporary alternate route. The county said in a news release that the bridge will close for repairs beginning Monday.

The bridge, located on Burgners Road near Creek Road, was built in 1960 and spans 245 feet across the Conodoguinet Creek.

The county announced Friday that the bridge, which carries nearly 1,300 cars each day, will undergo a "superstructure replacement." This involves the installation of new beams and a deck with the use of existing substructure.

Construction is expected to be completed by late summer, according to the release, and Lower Frankford Township's website anticipates the closure to last approximately 120 days.

“The bridge, which is structurally deficient and is showing signs of deterioration, is part of a project bundling, where three Cumberland-County-owned bridges are combined into one construction project to realize economy of scale cost savings,” Cumberland County Planning Director Kirk Stoner said in the release.

The bundle also includes the North Dickinson School Road Bridge in Dickinson Township and a bridge on Stonewall Road in Southampton Township. These are expected to be completed by September, the county said.

The county will work with JVI Group Inc., in York County, as the construction contractor, and Herbert, Rowland, and Grubic as the bridge engineer and project designer to make the repairs.

The total allocation for the project is more than $1.1 million and the project comes as part of Cumberland County Bridge Capital Improvement Plan, the county said. This plan includes over $40 million worth of replacement or repairs on Cumberland County's 28 bridges, nine of which are jointly owned with York County and 11 span the Conodoguinet Creek.

The release said the primary source of funding comes from a $5 vehicle registration fee that the county approved in 2015. Those fees generate about $1.1 million annually, allowing the county to "address critical bridge needs without increasing property taxes," the county said. Funds raised through the vehicle registration fee are specifically designated for roadways and bridges, so they cannot be utilized for the County General Fund.

For more information on all bridge construction projects, visit the county's Planning Department website.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

