Contractor to set beams on High Street bridge over LeTort Spring Run in Carlisle Wednesday

A PennDOT contractor is scheduled to work on the Route 74/High Street bridge over LeTort Spring Run in Carlisle Wednesday, which could stop traffic in both directions for up to 10 minutes.

Weather permitting, the contractor will set 10 prestressed box beams as part of the bridge replacement project, starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed in one day.

During the work, traffic will be reduced to a single lane under flagging, but traffic could also be stopped in both directions while each beam is set.

Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc., of Juniata County, is the primary contractor on the $2.598 million project. The project includes design, coordinated utility work, removal of the existing bridge and replacement with box beam bridge in staged construction.

