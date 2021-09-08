Construction on new fiber optic network in Carlisle to begin this month

Construction on a new fiber optic network in Carlisle is expected to begin soon.

In April, the Carlisle Borough Council approved an ordinance authorizing a cable franchise agreement with Shenandoah Cable Television, known as Shentel. The agreement gives the company permission to proceed with planning for a fiber optic network in the borough.

The fiber optic network, Glo Fiber, will offer ultra-high speed bandwidth with symmetric upload and download capacity for internet customers that can be bundled with cable television and telephone service.

Representatives from Shentel began placing door hanger announcements in the areas where construction, which will be done in phases, will start. Initially, that will be in the Allen Road and Ritner Highway area, according to posts on the borough's Facebook page.

Other areas that will soon see door hangers announcing the next phase of construction are to the south of West High Street west of South College Street and areas between Louther and B streets, extending from near Hanover Street to near Carlisle High School.

Crews will work within utility easements or public rights-of-way so crews may need to enter a property to gain access to the easement. Flags and and paint marking the existing utilities and digging will be required.

Representatives from the company told borough council previously that they would bring the fiber optic service into core areas of the borough before expanding into neighboring municipalities.

