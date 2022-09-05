Construction on Carlisle roundabout, surrounding area remains ongoing

Work on a roundabout at the intersection of B and College streets in Carlisle is "a little ahead of schedule," Public Works Director Mark Malarich said.

Construction was initially expected to wrap up around mid-to-late December, but Malarich said the actual completion date will depend on weather conditions between now and the final paving.

"Based on the progress meeting we had yesterday, they’re shooting to do paving in mid-October for the base paving and then the final wearing course will be weather dependent," he said.

Malarich said the paving process involves two steps. First comes the base paving, which consists of about 5 inches of larger stone. After that's been applied, crews put on a "wearing course" of smaller stones that's about 1 2/2 inches thick.

Recently crews have been pouring curbing at the intersection, which shows the outline of the road.

"Once the curbing is completed, then they’ll do the curbing for the roundabout itself, which likely will be sometime over the next two weeks," Malarich said.

He said crews have run into issues during construction such as utilities that needed to be relocated and rock that needed to be removed when putting in storm drains. But all underground utilities have now been installed.

Crews also dug along a portion of North College Street between B Street and C Street for the installation of a rain garden, or a big concrete box with pipes that has plants and soil on top.

"That’s to capture stormwater and allow it to filter through the plants to remove sediment," Malarich said.

The rain garden has been constructed and its installation is in progress.

Malarich said remaining work includes the installation of curbing and sidewalks around the intersection, the construction of the roundabout and paving.

Crews also need to do final paving along B Street from Factory Street to Ash Avenue, the alley between North College Street and Franklin Street, as well.

Work in this area serves as the final portion of the TIGER Project, named for the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery federal grant that is helping to fund it. The project also included the installation of a three-point roundabout at B Street and Fairground Avenue that opened for travel in July, along with other street improvements.

The TIGER Project serves as the second stage of the greater three-part Carlisle Connectivity Project. Part one, the Western Phase, is complete, and involved the extension of A, B, C and D streets from Fairground Avenue to Carlisle Springs Road as well as the repaving and restriping of Carlisle Springs Road from North Hanover Street to E Street.

The final portion, Project One, will focus on the realignment of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street as well as the installation of a five-point roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover Street, West and East Penn Streets and Fairground Avenue. Additional street improvements will be made in this area as well.

Malarich told The Sentinel in April that Project One was expected to be advertised for bids this fall and that the start of construction could begin later this year or early next year, depending on the bids.

In the meantime, the detour for the B Street and North College Street roundabout continues to utilize B Street, Franklin Street and C Street to navigate around the construction area.

"[We] appreciate residents’ patience," Malarich said. "I know that the detour is causing some backups there at the intersection of Franklin and B [streets], especially during peak hours in the a.m. and p.m."