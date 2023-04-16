It’s been a yearslong process, but Cumberland Youth Cycling Development Board Member Jonathan Cox hopes to see the completion of a bicycle pump track at Valley Meadows Park in Carlisle by the end of the year.

After beginning conversations about constructing a pump track in 2019, Carlisle Borough Council approved designs for the project in December.

The bicycle pump track, a self-contained circuit with banked turns and mounds of dirt, is expected to occupy approximately three quarters of an acre in the northeast corner of the park at 203 Meadow Blvd.

Bids for the work opened in February, but Cox said the two bids the borough received came in “significantly” over the organization’s budget.

The council on Thursday night rejected all the bids received, and it approved a revised project scope and design. Cumberland Youth Cycling Development also received approval to use the Keystone Purchasing Network, a cooperative purchasing program.

Cox said this will allow the organization to meet directly with the contractor, Lobar Inc., to review plans and prices for all elements of the project.

“So rather than go through this endless cycle of public bidding, where we don’t really know and aren’t allowed to talk to the bidders about whether the scope is within our budget, this allows us to sit down directly with a contractor and to finalize the contract in a way that will allow us to move forward,” he said.

While the layout of the proposed bicycle pump track hasn’t changed, Cox said Cumberland Youth Cycling Development has examined some of the factors that could be driving up the cost, including the materials.

Cumberland Youth Cycling Development is examining two options for the base of the track. Original plans were for 18 inches of engineered soil, manufactured to include a mix of materials.

One option includes the use of a base layer from a single source topped with four inches of engineered soil that would still meet compaction requirements. A second option could be paving the track with asphalt.

“If we were able to have it as a paved facility, that would be great because then the track would be open year round,” Cox said. “We wouldn’t have to close it during the winter mud season, so we’re going to look at both options.”

Another potential cost reducer involves clearing only the land needed for the track.

Cox said Cumberland Youth Cycling Development had considered clearing space for what could eventually become phase two of the project, which might involve the incorporation of skills amenities like progressive drops or built features that could expand the biking facility.

“We’re only clearing what we need to clear to get the track built now, and we’ll look at a phase two or expanding the facility in the future,” he said.

Cumberland Youth Cycling Development raised approximately $260,000 through grants from Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. and the Partnership for Better Health as well as its capital campaign, he said. Of this, about $60,000 went to costs like bidding expenses, surveying and engineering, leaving about $200,000 for construction.

While the timeline depends on various factors including the availability of the contractor and the borough’s approval, Cox said he would like to see construction begin on the track “as soon as possible.”

He hopes work on installation of the track could start in the late spring or early summer and wrap up in the fall.

In addition to accommodating riders of all skill levels, the track will also be used by Cumberland Youth Cycling Development’s mountain bike team, and Cox said he’s “super excited” to introduce the facility to the community.

“It’ll be a place where we can get together as a community and have lots of fun community events, pump track races and that sort of thing,” he said. “It’s just a great compliment, there’s so much good stuff happening in the borough from a recreation perspective with Fort LeTort and the new skatepark and all the other recreation amenities that the borough has, so we’re really excited to add this to all those assets.”